New Jersey drones: NORTHCOM not yet asked by local officials for help

Local officials have not yet asked U.S. Northern Command to intervene amid reports of mysterious drones witnessed flying over New Jersey, according to a military spokesperson.

The large drone sightings have caused concern and confusion as dozens have been reported and officials are at a loss to explain where they come from. Northern Command confirmed some of the drones have been sighted near U.S. military installations.

"We are aware and monitoring the reports of unauthorized drone flights in the vicinity of military installations in New Jersey to include Picatinny Arsenal and Naval Weapons Station Earle, and we refer you to those installations for information on any efforts they are may be conducting to ensure the safety and security of their personnel and operations," a U.S. Nothern Command spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

NEW JERSEY LEADER CALLS FOR LIMITED STATE OF EMERGENCY AS DRONE MYSTERY DEEPENS

The spokesperson added that the FBI and local law enforcement are currently investigating the sightings.

"U.S. Northern Command conducted a deliberate analysis of the events, in consultation with other military organizations and interagency partners, and at this time we have not been requested to assist with these events," the spokesperson said.

FBI LEADER SAYS IT'S ‘CONCERNING’ HOW LITTLE HIS AGENCY KNOWS ABOUT MYSTERIOUS DRONES SEEN OVER NEW JERSEY

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday that drones flying over New Jersey were not foreign, adding that President Biden has been made aware of the situation, and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and FBI are investigating.

The Federal Aviation Administration first received reports of drone activity on Nov. 18 in Morris County, which is nearly 2 miles north of Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in Somerset County.

NEW JERSEY DRONE SIGHTINGS: MILITARY ANALYSTS BREAK DOWN NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS, DOUBT HOBBYISTS AT PLAY

Since then, sightings have occurred a few miles north of Bedminster in Mendham and Parsippany and other places across the Garden State.

On Monday, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said there were 49 reports of drones on Sunday, mostly in Hunterdon County. The Democratic governor said his numbers also included possible sightings and potentially the same drone being reported more than once.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Federal lawmakers in both parties have expressed concern over the drone sightings and called on national security agencies to make more information available as soon as possible.



Fox News Digital's Greg Wehner, Charles Creitz and Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.