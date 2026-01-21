SEN TIM SCOTT: Republicans just getting started, but need time to stop radical leftists

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Victories for the American people didn’t end when President Donald J. Trump defeated then-Vice President Kamala Harris. They were just beginning.

Within a year, Trump, alongside House and Senate Republicans, delivered on the promises of the campaign trail: securing our borders, passing tax cuts, and reversing the mess and misery left behind by President Joe Biden and Democrats. As a result, America is safer, stronger and more affordable under Trump and Republican leadership.

We’re just getting started, because 2026 is the year of affordability.

The success of the first year comes from a laser-like focus on the working-class coalition that elected Trump. The first step was to stop a $4.3 trillion tax hike. By passing the Working Families Tax Cut, Republicans delivered more take-home pay for families — $3,752 on average in 2026. We ended taxes on tips and overtime. We eliminated taxes on Social Security benefits. We increased the child tax credit and expanded Opportunity Zones. Wages are now outpacing inflation. And the results are tangible: more money in the pockets of the American people.

As these policies take effect in 2026, life becomes more affordable for working families. We are reversing the runaway inflation and rising costs of the Biden years, especially at the pump. Americans are paying the lowest gas prices in five years, with average national price near $2.80 per gallon. Families are beginning to feel relief and have the breathing room to afford everyday essentials.

Other major victories for the working-class coalition are upholding the rule of law, securing our southern border, and reestablishing America’s strength on the world stage. Under Trump’s leadership, we’re stopping criminals and deadly drugs from pouring into our country, while removing violent illegal immigrants from our communities. America is safer and stronger because of Trump’s leadership. If Democrats take control of Congress, they’d reverse the steps taken by Trump and Republicans to keep our country and communities safe.

All this is possible with the help of Republican majorities. One year of a Trump Senate majority has been good. Two years will be great. But four years of America First policies will be even better. Bold and unafraid, President Donald J. Trump delivers.

That is why, as chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, we’re working to defend and expand Trump’s Senate majority. By protecting key Senate seats in states like North Carolina, Maine, Iowa, Alaska and Ohio, we can ensure the opportunity agenda continues. Plus, we’re going on offense to grow our majority in New Hampshire, Michigan, Georgia and Minnesota.

With the Senate on the line in November, we’re raising record money, recruiting the best candidates, and holding radical Democrats accountable.

While Republicans are committed to working with President Trump, unleashing opportunity and making 2026 the year of affordability, Democrats are recruiting radical and socialist candidates. Sen. Jon Ossoff in Georgia voted for higher taxes. Former Gov. Roy Cooper in North Carolina made communities less safe. Gov. Janet Mills in Maine fought to let men play in girls' sports.

Radicals like Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan refused to face the flag during the national anthem. Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan in Minnesota has had billions taken fraudulently during her administration. Former Rep. Mary Peltola in Alaska said Biden is "one of the smartest, sharpest people I’ve ever met in D.C." Not only are the Democrat recruits radical, but they also oppose Trump’s agenda of affordability, lower taxes and secure borders.

We have an opportunity this election year to stand with Trump and hold the Senate majority so we can continue to make America great again. But this will take Republicans and independents of all backgrounds to volunteer, donate and get involved so we can protect Trump’s majorities and ensure we continue to deliver for the working-class coalition.

By keeping the main thing the main thing, we can celebrate the success of President Donald Trump’s first year in office. But we still have work to do to reverse the failures of the Biden administration, make 2026 the year of affordability and defend Trump’s Senate Majority.

We’re just getting started.