DOJ to sue state of Georgia over recent state voting law restrictions, per source

The Justice Department is filing a lawsuit against Georgia over the state's voting laws, a person familiar with the matter told the Associated Press on Friday.

Attorney General Merrick Garland is expected to make an official announcement later Friday.

"This lawsuit is born out of the lies and misinformation the Biden administration has pushed against Georgia’s Election Integrity Act from the start," Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said in a Friday statement.

He continued: "Joe Biden, Stacey Abrams, and their allies tried to force an unconstitutional elections power grab through Congress - and failed. Now, they are weaponizing the U.S. Department of Justice to carry out their far-left agenda that undermines election integrity and empowers federal government overreach in our democracy."

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger also condemned the move in a statement to Fox News, calling out the Biden administration for doing "the bidding of Stacey Abrams and spreads more lies about Georgia’s election law."

"Their lies already cost Georgia $100 million and got the President awarded with four Pinocchios. It is no surprise that they would operationalize their lies with the full force of the federal government. I look forward to meeting them, and beating them, in court," he said.

The expected lawsuit comes two weeks after Garland said the Justice Department would scrutinize a wave of new laws in Republican-controlled states that tighten voting rules. He pledged to take action if prosecutors found unlawful activity.

WASHINGTON POST'S JENNIFER RUBIN SAYS MERRICK GARLAND IS ‘WRONG MAN’ FOR AG AFTER DECLARING HIM ‘RIGHT PICK’

Abrams tweeted about the news Friday, saying Americans of all races, parties and zip codes "have an ally on voting rights" in the Justice Department and thanked the attorney general.

The person who spoke to AP was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly before the official announcement and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The move also comes as pressure grows on the Biden administration to respond to GOP-backed laws being pushed in the states this year. An effort to overhaul election laws was blocked this week by Republican senators.

More than 20 GOP-led voting laws have passed in 14 states, according to the Brennan Center for Justice, which researches voting and supports expanded access.

Georgia's new voting law requires voter ID for mail-in ballots and limits the number of ballot drop boxes in Atlanta.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Under the bill, the GOP-dominated legislature gave itself greater influence over a state board that regulates elections and empowered that board to remove local election officials deemed to be underperforming.

That has raised concerns that the state board could intervene in the operations of Democratic-run county election offices in metro Atlanta, the state’s Democratic power center.

Fox News' Brooke Singman and The Associated Press contributed to this report.