DOJ launches investigation into UC Berkeley unrest outside Turning Point USA event

The Department of Justice has launched an investigation into unrest that unfolded outside a Turning Point USA event at University of California, Berkeley on Monday.

"Mob assault and thuggish intimidation of attendees exercising their First Amendment rights are unacceptable," Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon wrote in a post announcing the probe on X.

The atmosphere was tense as left-wing agitators swarmed Zellerbach Hall where the event, which was the last stop on the "This is the Turning Point" tour, was held.

Attendees were forced to navigate a mob of hostile agitators in order to enter and exit the event, while police held back a screaming and sometimes violent mob.

The event featured actor Rob Schneider and author Frank Turek, a Christian mentor of the organization's late founder, Charlie Kirk

"The U.S. Department of Justice, Civil Rights Division has recently become aware of concerning incidents occurring on your campus at the University of California (UC), Berkeley on or about November 10, 2025," said a letter from Dhillon addressed to the University of California Board of Regents.

"Our office previously opened investigations of the University of California System for potential violations of Title VI and Title VII based on other events. We will determine whether the events of November 10 should also be included in those investigations," according to the letter. "We are also determining whether recent events provide a basis for additional investigation of violations of federal rights, including, without limitation, violations of the First and Fourteenth Amendments to the United States Constitution."

The DOJ has demanded that the school preserve all records related to security and campus preparation for the Turning Point event.

In a lengthy statement provided to Fox News Digital, UC Berkeley strongly condemned all violence and threats that may chill freedom of speech. It also said it will cooperate with the federal investigation.

"The University is conducting a full investigation and intends to fully cooperate with and assist any federal investigations and the FBI-led Joint Terrorism Task Force to identify the outside agitators responsible for attempting to disrupt last night’s TPUSA event," the statement said. "UC Berkeley will take all appropriate steps to safeguard the right of every member of our community to speak and assemble freely."

The school noted that despite the chaos outside, the Turning Point event, which it says garnered more than 900 attendees, was uninterrupted.

At least eight people were arrested during the event.

In a bloody viral incident just outside the campus, a man wearing a "FREEDOM" T-shirt, similar to the one Kirk was wearing when he was assassinated, was beaten by another man.

Jihad Dphrepaulezz, 25, was arrested and charged with robbery and battery after stealing the victim's chain and brawling with him in the street, according to Berkeley police.

Campus police also confirmed two arrests during the chaos outside the event.

Christopher Joseph Benton, 48, who is unaffiliated with the school, was arrested for trespassing, resisting or obstructing an officer and being unlawfully present on campus, all misdemeanors.

Jay Eduardo Maytorena, 22, listed as a current or former student, was arrested for trespessassing and resisting or obstructing an officer.

Four Berkeley students were arrested by UC Berkeley police early Monday morning on felony vandalism charges related to hanging an anti-Turning Point display in a forbidden location on campus.

On Tuesday afternoon, the school also told Fox News Digital that a 45-year-old man was struck in the head with a glass bottle or jar. He suffered a laceration on his head and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

It is unclear whether anyone has been arrested in that incident.

This is a developing news story; check back for updates.