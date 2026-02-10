Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Justice Department

DOJ moves to wipe Steve Bannon contempt conviction tied to Jan. 6 probe

Former Trump adviser completed four-month sentence for contempt of Congress before prosecutors asked court to dismiss case

Ashley Oliver By Ashley Oliver Fox News
close
WATCH LIVE: Steve Bannon holds news conference after he’s released from prison Video

WATCH LIVE: Steve Bannon holds news conference after he’s released from prison

The former Trump aide was released Tuesday from the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut, after serving four months for Contempt of Congress.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Department of Justice moved Monday to toss out Steve Bannon’s contempt of Congress conviction, a rare request that served to undo yet another element of the Biden-era investigations and prosecutions related to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol breach.

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro made the request to dismiss Bannon's case in the district court in Washington, D.C. The dismissal would scrap Bannon's conviction, despite the former Trump adviser and War Room podcast host already completing his prison sentence.

Bannon was convicted by a jury in 2022 of two counts of contempt of Congress and served four months in prison for refusing to comply with a subpoena issued to him by the Jan. 6 select committee, a Democrat-led House panel tasked with investigating the events leading up to the 2021 Capitol attack.

STEVE BANNON PLEADS GUILTY TO SCHEME TO DEFRAUD IN BORDER WALL FUNDRAISER

Steve Bannon

Steve Bannon speaks at the National Conservatism Conference in Washington D.C., Sept. 3, 2025. (DOMINIC GWINN/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

Bannon had fought the subpoena, arguing to the committee that it violated executive privilege because it sought details about his interactions with President Donald Trump ahead of the Jan. 6 rally and breach. In court, Bannon also argued that the committee, which was led by seven Democrats and two Republicans, was improperly impaneled.

Pirro gave little explanation for the DOJ's move, which would erase Bannon’s conviction despite the sentence already being served.

"The government has determined in its prosecutorial discretion that dismissal of this criminal case is in the interests of justice," Pirro wrote in the brief request.

DOJ OUTLINES 10 ‘WINS’ UNDER TRUMP, SAYS AGENCY RESTORED AFTER BIDEN ERA

U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C., Jeanine Pirro delivers remarks at the Department of Justice on Feb. 6, 2026, in Washington, D.C.

U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C., Jeanine Pirro delivers remarks at the Department of Justice on Feb. 6, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Bannon, for his part, has continued to challenge the conviction and has a petition pending before the Supreme Court. Parallel to Pirro’s dismissal request, Solicitor General John Sauer asked the high court on Tuesday to grant Bannon’s petition.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a statement that Bannon’s conviction arose from the "J6 ‘Unselect’ Committee’s improper subpoena" and attributed the dismissal to the DOJ's efforts to course correct what it perceived to be an abuse of power during the Biden administration.

Steve Bannon leaves courthouse

Steve Bannon waves to members of the media as he departs federal court in Washington, D.C., on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Craig Hudson/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Under the leadership of Attorney General Bondi, this Department will continue to undo the prior administration’s weaponization of the justice system," Blanche said.

The DOJ did not make a similar request for Peter Navarro, a trade adviser to Trump, who also faced Jan.6-related contempt charges and served four months in prison. Navarro shared a statement on social media saying he wanted to continue fighting his conviction in court and "settle good law" on the matter.

Ashley Oliver is a reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business, covering the Justice Department and legal affairs. Email story tips to ashley.oliver@fox.com.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue