DOJ deploys 200 agents to Kenosha amid unrest, following through on Trump promise

The Department of Justice has deployed over 200 agents from the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Marshals to Kenosha, Wis., according to DOJ officials.

The federal law enforcement agents will "assist local authorities in the response to rioting and unrest," DOJ Spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said.

The unrest was prompted by the wounding of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man who was shot in the back by a police officer.

President Trump had promised to send federal law enforcement officials to the area, saying Wednesday that Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers had agreed to accept the assistance.

Protests in Kenosha were less violent late Wednesday into early Thursday, a stark contrast to the previous three nights in the city that saw fires and clashes between police and demonstrators, as well as two people fatally shot, according to multiple reports.

A 17-year-old suspect was arrested in connection to at least one of the two shooting deaths in Kenosha on Tuesday night, Illinois police confirmed on Wednesday.

Kyle Rittenhouse was arrested in his hometown of Antioch, Ill., Wednesday on suspicion of intentional first-degree homicide, Commander Norman Johnson of the Antioch Police Department said. Antioch is about 20 miles southwest of Kenosha.

Fox News' David Aaro and Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.