DOGE uncovers massive VA contract for ‘salary survey data and analysis' — says it canceled it, saving millions

The Department of Veterans Affairs canceled an "unreasonably priced" $15.3 million contract in an effort to overhaul how the agency cares for its warfighters, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) said Monday.

"Great work by the @DeptVetAffairs cancelling an unreasonably priced multi-year $15.3M services contract for ‘salary survey data and analysis," a DOGE post on X states.

The contract cost the agency $3.9 million annually.

It was replaced by a "market price" of $5,000, DOGE said, saving $11.1 million over the life of the agreement.

Earlier this month, DOGE said the VA was paying $380,000 per month for minor website modifications. The contract was renewed and the work was not being done by one internal VA software engineer spending 10 hours per week.

In February, the VA announced that the dismissal of more than 1,000 employees would enable the agency to redirect more than $98 million annually in resources back to health care, benefits and services for VA beneficiaries.

VA Secretary Doug Collins has defended DOGE cuts at the VA as part of the new administration's efforts to reform the department and better serve veterans.

