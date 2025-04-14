Expand / Collapse search
DOGE

DOGE uncovers massive VA contract for ‘salary survey data and analysis' — says it canceled it, saving millions

The VA replaced the contact with one that pays $5,000, saving $11.1 million over the life of the agreement, DOGE said

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
Democratic senator states he 'does not believe' DOGE is tackling waste in federal agencies Video

Democratic senator states he 'does not believe' DOGE is tackling waste in federal agencies

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., debates whether DOGE is 'destroying' Social Security on 'The Story.'

The Department of Veterans Affairs canceled an "unreasonably priced" $15.3 million contract in an effort to overhaul how the agency cares for its warfighters, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) said Monday. 

"Great work by the @DeptVetAffairs cancelling an unreasonably priced multi-year $15.3M services contract for ‘salary survey data and analysis," a DOGE post on X states. 

SENATE CONFIRMS DOUG COLLINS TO LEAD THE DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS

VA sign

 A metal plaque on the facade of the Department of Veterans Affairs building in Washington, D.C., features a quotation by Abraham Lincoln. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images) ( Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

The contract cost the agency $3.9 million annually. 

It was replaced by a "market price" of $5,000, DOGE said, saving $11.1 million over the life of the agreement. 

‘CHANGES THAT ACTUALLY HELP OUR VETERANS’: VA SECRETARY DEFENDS PROPOSED 15% WORKFORCE REDUCTION

Signage outside Department of Veterans Affairs headquarters in Washington D.C.

Signage outside the Department of Veterans Affairs headquarters in Washington, D.C. The VA has axed a $15.3 million contract, according to the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). (Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Earlier this month, DOGE said the VA was paying $380,000 per month for minor website modifications. The contract was renewed and the work was not being done by one internal VA software engineer spending 10 hours per week. 

In February, the VA announced that the dismissal of more than 1,000 employees would enable the agency to redirect more than $98 million annually in resources back to health care, benefits and services for VA beneficiaries.

Elon Musk wearing a Trump hat

Elon Musk, the de facto DOGE leader, has taken heat over the group's actions to overhaul the size of the federal government.  (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

VA Secretary Doug Collins has defended DOGE cuts at the VA as part of the new administration's efforts to reform the department and better serve veterans.

Fox News Digital's Greg Wehner contributed to this report. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

