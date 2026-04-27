Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Politics

DNC vice chair attacks Democratic Sen. John Fetterman: 'You’re a mess'

Malcolm Kenyatta, a Pennsylvania state lawmaker, unsuccessfully ran in the 2022 Democratic U.S. Senate primary that Fetterman won

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
close
Fetterman breaks down current image of the Democrat Party Video

Fetterman breaks down current image of the Democrat Party

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., discusses bipartisan efforts to combat Medicaid fraud. He then criticizes the Democratic Party's evolving stance on issues like foreign policy and moral clarity, expressing concern over current trends.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Malcolm Kenyatta, a Democratic National Committee vice chair, slammed Democratic Sen. John Fetterman in a post on X, labeling the senator "a mess."

"Almost every day now my US Senator comes on this site to attack his constituents and many people who worked hard to elect him. Suggesting that they have 'derangement syndrome' for opposing this administration. You’re a mess @JohnFetterman," Malcolm Kenyatta asserted in a post on X.

Fox News Digital reached out to Fetterman's office on Monday.

FETTERMAN SAYS DEMOCRATS HAVE FORGOTTEN IRAN IS 'THE REAL ENEMY' AS WAR POWERS DEADLINE APPROACHES

Sen. John Fetterman

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., speaks to reporters outside the Senate Chamber during votes on Nov. 10, 2025 on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Kenyatta, a Pennsylvania state representative, unsuccessfully ran in the 2022 Democratic U.S. Senate primary that Fetterman won.

Fetterman attended the Saturday night White House Correspondents Association dinner event where a suspected shooter was apprehended.

SEN JOHN FETTERMAN PLEDGES TO BE 'LAST MAN STANDING' IN THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY IN SUPPORT OF ISRAEL

Malcolm Kenyatta smiling

Pennsylvania state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta attends the 2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture presented by Coca-Cola - Day 3 at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 6, 2025 in New Orleans, La. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

"We were there front and center. That venue wasn’t built to accommodate an event with the line of succession for the U.S. government. After witnessing last night, drop the TDS and build the White House ballroom for events exactly like these," Fetterman declared in a post on X.

"TDS" is a term that stands for "Trump Derangement Syndrome," a phrase that is used to describe individuals who vehemently and irrationally oppose the president, no matter the situation.

FETTERMAN SAYS DEMOCRATS LACK LEADER, CLAIMS PARTY DRIVEN BY TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME

Fetterman says Democratic Party 'governed by the TDS' Video

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fetterman has said that TDS drives the Democratic Party, rather than any particular political leader.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue