DNC vice chair attacks Democratic Sen. John Fetterman: 'You’re a mess'

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Malcolm Kenyatta, a Democratic National Committee vice chair, slammed Democratic Sen. John Fetterman in a post on X, labeling the senator "a mess."

"Almost every day now my US Senator comes on this site to attack his constituents and many people who worked hard to elect him. Suggesting that they have 'derangement syndrome' for opposing this administration. You’re a mess @JohnFetterman," Malcolm Kenyatta asserted in a post on X.

Fox News Digital reached out to Fetterman's office on Monday.

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Kenyatta, a Pennsylvania state representative, unsuccessfully ran in the 2022 Democratic U.S. Senate primary that Fetterman won.

Fetterman attended the Saturday night White House Correspondents Association dinner event where a suspected shooter was apprehended.

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"We were there front and center. That venue wasn’t built to accommodate an event with the line of succession for the U.S. government. After witnessing last night, drop the TDS and build the White House ballroom for events exactly like these," Fetterman declared in a post on X.

"TDS" is a term that stands for "Trump Derangement Syndrome," a phrase that is used to describe individuals who vehemently and irrationally oppose the president, no matter the situation.

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Fetterman has said that TDS drives the Democratic Party, rather than any particular political leader.