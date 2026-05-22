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Elections

DNC chair under pressure again after flipping on releasing autopsy

Rep. Mark Veasey says 'the clock is ticking' and calls on Martin to step down as party leader

By Robert McGreevy Fox News
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Democrats react to DNC 2024 election report Video

Democrats react to DNC 2024 election report

Democratic lawmakers express disappointment over the DNC's 2024 election report, with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ro Khanna noting the absence of crucial issues like Gaza. Rachel Campos-Duffy criticizes the report's quality and the Democratic Party's messaging failures. She highlights her new book, "All American Patriotism," as a source of common sense and American cultural pride.

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Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin is facing increased scrutiny from his party, including calls to resign, after he changed his months-long stance and released the party's long-awaited autopsy on its 2024 election loss.

After months of refusing to release the report, which was meant to be an analysis of how and why former Vice President Kamala Harris lost the 2024 presidential election, Martin flipped and released the report Thursday.

Martin claimed he initially believed that putting out the report would be a distraction, but then said that not releasing the report became "an even bigger distraction."

Critics within his own party argued the report released Thursday was far from comprehensive.

DEMOCRATS RELEASE 2024 ELECTION AUTOPSY THAT CHAIR SAYS 'DOES NOT MEET MY STANDARDS'

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks to members of the media

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks to members of the media as she arrives for the last votes of the week at the U.S. Capitol Building on May 21, 2026, in Washington, DC. Ocasio-Cortez criticized the recently released DNC autopsy of the 2024 election's timing and its exclusion of any mention of Gaza. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

"I think it's pretty unbelievable that Gaza would not be mentioned once in the autopsy report," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., told reporters Thursday.

"I think it was very clearly a major dynamic and a major thread that was happening in 2024 regardless of how one feels about that issue, the fact that it's not even addressed, I think, is a major oversight, and I think that for young people it was a huge part of the environment. I can tell you for myself as a candidate during that cycle, there's no way that it was an ignorable issue or totally immaterial. So, I think that you know it's a real disservice to not speak to that or include or assess that," she said.

Ocasio-Cortez was far from the only congressional critic.

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., also criticized the document's failure to mention Gaza.

"One of the reasons we lost was our blank check to Israel and Netanyahu while they committed genocide in Gaza," he said in a video posted to his YouTube channel.

"We must speak and confront hard truths if this party is to win in 2028," he added.

UNITY TESTED: DEMOCRATS FACE OFF OVER ISRAEL AND AIPAC DARK MONEY DURING DNC MEETING

U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna speaking at the National Action Network convention in New York City

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., speaks during the National Action Network National Convention in New York City on April 8, 2026. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

Others, like Rep. Mark Veasey, D-Texas, went as far as calling for Martin to resign.

"There doesn’t seem to be a plan to turn things around and the clock is ticking," he told Semafor, adding, "November is literally around the corner… I believe it’s time for him to move on."

Democratic strategist Steve Schale called the report release "an unmitigated s---show," according to NBC, adding "there’s just no confidence in the competence in the DNC."

Martin himself admitted the report's inadequacy.

"I am not proud of this product; it does not meet my standards, and it won’t meet your standards," he wrote Thursday, claiming he could not "in good faith put the DNC’s stamp of approval on it."

DNC chair Ken Martin makes a speech during the press conference for the DNC site visit at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

DNC chair Ken Martin makes a speech during the press conference for the DNC site visit at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. (Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Entire sections of the report, which was written by Democratic strategist Paul Rivera, according to CNN, were left blank, and the document was reportedly riddled with omissions and factual errors.

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Aside from omitting any mention of the Gaza conflict splitting party voters, the report also failed to mention former President Joe Biden's age or Kamala Harris' selection of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate.

Fox News Digital contacted the DNC for additional comment.

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