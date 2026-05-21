Mamdani's Wall Street courtship sparks criticism of anti-billionaire agenda

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Socialist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is courting powerful Wall Street leaders after months of attacking wealthy New Yorkers and pushing higher taxes on corporations.

Given New York City’s outsized role in U.S. banking, investing and corporate headquarters, business leaders warn financial instability in the Big Apple could reverberate nationwide.

Mamdani's meetings this week with JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon underscored growing concerns that the mayor's push to tax wealthy individuals and businesses could clash with the financial sector that underpins the city’s economy.

And critics tell Fox News Digital that they view the sit-downs as part of a growing contradiction at the center of his economic agenda in the world's largest business and finance hub.

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"The Mamdani administration has come to recognize that so much of their agenda depends on having successful businesses and wealth creators in the city," Manhattan Institute economic policy expert Adam Lehodey told Fox News Digital.

"Simply alienating them isn’t going to solve any of New York’s problems," he added.

Lehodey argued the city cannot fund progressive priorities like free childcare and subsidized housing without strong tax revenue and a healthy private sector. He warns that a "tax-the-rich strategy" could worsen the city’s economic challenges because it might discourage investment in New York.

"It’s a good thing that he’s meeting with them, but now he needs to follow up and deliver something substantive," Lehodey said. "The current tax-the-rich strategy is only going to worsen the problems unless he follows up and says, ‘Let’s look at what we can do to make it easier to invest in New York State and New York City.’"

Mamdani’s outreach has also extended beyond major banking executives.

The socialist mayor recently reached out to Citadel founder Ken Griffin after previously criticizing the billionaire hedge fund manager over his Manhattan penthouse and personal wealth. Mamdani stood outside Griffin's multi-million-dollar property in the city to tout his proposal for higher taxes on second homes in NYC worth more than $5 million.

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Citadel told FOX Business that Griffin "welcomes thoughtful, serious conversations about the policies that can grow the city’s economy and create more opportunity for all New Yorkers," while cautioning that "reckless political theater serves no purpose."

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos supported Griffin when on Wednesday he criticized Mamdani’s rhetoric toward wealthy business leaders. The world’s fourth-richest person accused politicians of using an "age-old technique" of "picking a villain and pointing fingers."

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"It isn’t right... to stand in front of Ken Griffin’s house and act like he is some kind of villain," Bezos told CNBC. "Ken Griffin isn’t a villain, he hasn’t hurt anybody, he’s not hurting New York, in fact quite the opposite."

While Bezos said debates over raising taxes on top earners are legitimate, he criticized what he described as the "vilification" of wealthy Americans and argued that overspending — not insufficient tax revenue — is the root of the nation's fiscal problems.

The tensions underscore the difficult balancing act facing the mayor of the nation’s financial capital: Wall Street and high-income taxpayers generate a major share of New York City’s tax revenue, even as progressive activists push for a more aggressive redistribution of wealth.

Nicole Huyer, a senior policy analyst at The Heritage Foundation, characterized the meetings with Dimon and Solomon as an effort to repair strained ties with New York’s business community after Mamdani’s "tax the rich" campaign rhetoric.

She cautioned that policies perceived as hostile to corporations and wealthy taxpayers could accelerate corporate and capital flight from New York, pointing to Griffin’s relocation to Florida as one example.

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"Jamie Dimon and David Solomon lead two of the nation’s most influential financial institutions and have enormous influence over the financial sector and labor market," Huyer told Fox News Digital. "If policies drive major firms or wealthy taxpayers out of New York City, the impact on tax revenue, jobs and broader economic activity could be significant."

Huyer added that "pitching class warfare and then pivoting to court Wall Street executives risks appearing politically performative."