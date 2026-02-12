Expand / Collapse search
Government Shutdown

DHS funding bill fails after Schumer rejects Trump’s ICE reform offer

Senate Democrats reject Republican funding bill teeing up likely government shutdown

By Alex Miller Fox News
Congress debates DHS funding, ICE reform amidst potential Homeland Security shutdown Video

Congress debates DHS funding, ICE reform amidst potential Homeland Security shutdown

Rep. Lance Gooden, R-Texas, slams Democrats for putting TSA funding at risk and 'standing against law enforcement' ahead of immigration enforcement leaders' testimony on Capitol Hill.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., blocked Senate Republicans’ attempt to fund the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for the rest of the year, teeing up a likely shutdown.

The upper chamber tried and failed to pass the original DHS funding bill on Thursday, testing Senate Democrats’ resolve as the deadline to fund the agency approaches Friday.

The bill failed largely along party lines, save for Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., who joined Republicans in their attempt to fund DHS. 

SCHUMER, DEMS CHOOSE PARTIAL SHUTDOWN AS NEGOTIATIONS HIT IMPASSE

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Senate Democrats blocked an attempt to fund DHS for a full year, ramping up the likelihood of another partial government shutdown.  (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Senate Democrats have demanded a stringent list of reforms to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). They weren't persuaded by border czar Tom Homan that operations in Minneapolis would be drawn down as negotiations continue.

"The administration doesn't actually want to reform ICE," Schumer said. "They never do it on their own. That is why we need, we are fighting for, legislation to rein in ICE and stop the violence."

It was a déjà vu moment from months earlier, when Thune repeatedly tried to peel Democrats away from Schumer during the longest government shutdown in U.S. history but failed to break their blockade.

Failure to send the full-year DHS funding bill to President Donald Trump’s desk leaves Congress with few options as the midnight Friday deadline looms. 

The Senate is now expected to take another shot at preventing a partial shutdown with a short-term extension of DHS funding. Republicans are eyeing at least four more weeks of funding for the agency, though that plan is also expected to fail.

SHUTDOWN CLOCK TICKS AS SCHUMER, DEMOCRATS DIG IN ON DHS FUNDING DEMANDS

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., and Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso, R-Wyo.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., failed to splinter Senate Democrats from their unified front in his bid to fund DHS for a full year.  (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Still, negotiations are ongoing in the background, and Thune said there was some form of progress, despite Democrats continuing to publicly reject Republicans' offers.

"They're posturing right now, I think," Thune said. "But I do think the progress has been real. I think the concessions on the part of the administration have been real."

Senate Democrats received the legislative version of Republicans’ and the White House’s counteroffer Wednesday night, but many said it was "not sufficient." Several Democrats leaving a closed-door meeting Thursday morning said a deal remains out of reach.

"We’re still looking at it, but no, not today," Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., the top Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Committee, said. "They have not addressed most of our major concerns at all."

Murray signaled Democrats would present their own counterproposal to the White House — a sign negotiations are ongoing, though likely not fast enough to avert a shutdown.

SCHUMER, JEFFRIES TRASH TRUMP'S DHS PROPOSAL AS 'INCOMPLETE AND INSUFFICIENT'

President Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters and members of the media at Mar-a-Lago on February 1, 2026 in Palm Beach, Florida.  (Al Drago/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, lawmakers are facing the Friday deadline as both chambers prepare for a weeklong recess. Several members of the House and Senate are expected to travel to Germany for the annual Munich Security Conference.

While Thune said a deal could still be within reach, he indicated lawmakers may leave Washington while talks continue.

"But you know, until then, I don't know if there's any point keeping people around here and sitting around doing nothing," he said.

