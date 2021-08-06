DeSantis skewers president's 'Governor who?' snark: 'What else has Biden forgotten?'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis blasted President Biden Friday in response to the president pretending to not know who the he was when asked a question by a reporter.

"I guess I’m not surprised that Biden doesn’t remember me," DeSantis said at a press conference. "I guess the question is what else has he forgotten?"

THIESSEN DEFENDS DESANTIS AS 'ONE OF THE BEST GOVERNORS' AFTER BIDEN ATTACK: HOSPITAL DATA DOESN'T JIBE

DeSantis continued, "Biden has forgotten about the crisis on our southern border I can tell you that. Biden has forgotten about the inflation that’s biting the budget’s of families all throughout our country. Biden has forgotten about the demonstrators who are fighting for freedom down in Cuba. Biden’s even forgotten about the Constitution itself as we saw with what he did with this moratorium."

DeSantis added that he is "the governor who protects parents and their ability to make the right choices for their kids' education" as well as the governor who "answers to the people of Florida not to bureaucrats in Washington."

DESANTIS FIRES BACK AT BIDEN: 'EVERY COVID VARIANT ON THIS PLANET' IS COMING THROUGH HIS OPEN BORDER

DeSantis was referencing a news story from the previous day where President Biden responded with "Governor who?" when asked a question related to the recent jabs the two have exchanged over the past few weeks.

Earlier this week, Biden told the governor to "get out of the way" and let the federal government battle the coronavirus, which prompted a response from DeSantis, who said he is doing what’s best for Floridians.

"If you're coming after the rights of parents in Florida? I'm standing in your way," DeSantis said. "If you're trying to deny kids a proper in-person education, I'm gonna stand in your way and stand up for the kids in Florida. If you're trying to restrict people and impose mandates and ruin their jobs and livelihood, if you are trying to lock people down, I am standing in your way. I am standing for the people of Florida."