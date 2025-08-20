DeSantis posthumously awards Governor's Medal of Freedom to Jimmy Buffett, politicians: 'Great Floridians'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has posthumously awarded five Floridians, including singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett and former Republican and Democratic politicians, with the Governor’s Medal of Freedom.

"I'm proud to recognize the legacies of these great Floridians," DeSantis said in a statement.

"Our state is better for their contributions, and we’re proud they called Florida home," he continued. "They have each earned the honor of being awarded the Governor’s Medal of Freedom."

The governor awarded one of the state’s highest honors to Buffett, former GOP U.S. Rep. and state congressman Lincoln Diaz-Balart, former Democratic governor and U.S. Sen. Bob Graham, former Democratic governor and U.S. Rep. Buddy MacKay, and former Republican Florida House Speaker John Thrasher.

Buffett, who died in 2023 at the age of 76, was a legendary music icon who rose to fame in the 1970s and was best known for hits like "Margaritaville" and "Cheeseburger in Paradise."

On top of his musical pursuits, Buffett was involved in business as well, launching restaurants, resorts and merchandise under the "Margaritaville" brand, including opening his first Margaritaville store in Key West in 1985 and opening a Margaritaville Café nearby just two years later.

"His legacy continues to influence music and culture in Florida’s coastal communities," a release from the governor's office said.

Diaz-Balart, who passed away earlier this year at the age of 70, was a Cuban-American who was exiled from his home country following the communist revolution. He was a strong advocate against communism and oppression, and pushed hard for a free Cuba during his time in office, which included working in Florida's House and Senate before serving in the U.S. House.

Graham, who died last year at the age of 87, served in both chambers of the Florida legislature before serving as governor and U.S. senator.

"A Democrat, Graham was widely respected for his work on education, environmental conservation, and national security," the release from the governor's office said.

MacKay, who was the state's last Democratic governor, died last year at the age of 91. His public service also included serving in both chambers of the state legislature and the U.S. House, as well as being the Sunshine State's lieutenant governor and later the U.S. Special Envoy for the Americas under the Clinton administration.

Thrasher died earlier this year at the age of 81 after serving as Florida State University's president, chair of the Republican Party of Florida and in both chambers of the state legislature. He also served in the Army during the Vietnam War.

Fox News Digital reached out to the governor's office for additional comment.