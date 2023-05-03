Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ron DeSantis
Published

DeSantis backs bill to let 18-year-olds buy rifles

DeSantis, an Iraq War veteran, says those old enough to serve should be allowed to purchase firearms

Chris Pandolfo
By Chris Pandolfo | Fox News
close
DeSantis says 18-year-olds should be able to buy rifles Video

DeSantis says 18-year-olds should be able to buy rifles

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters Wednesday that he thinks 18-year-olds, who can vote and serve in the military, should also be allowed to purchase long guns or rifles. (WPTV)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday backed an effort to lower the statewide age requirement to purchase a rifle, calling a current law that bars 18-year-olds from buying firearms "unconstitutional." 

Florida law requires residents to be at least 21 years of age in order to purchase firearms. An individual who is at least 18 can buy a rifles and shotguns if that person is a law enforcement officer, correctional officer or service member. 

Republican lawmakers want to change that requirement and on Friday the state House passed a bill that would lower the minimum age to buy "long" guns to 18. DeSantis, an Iraq War veteran, told reporters he supports the measure at a press conference in Jupiter. 

He said those old enough to serve in the military should be allowed to exercise their Second Amendment rights

FLORIDA GOP LAWMAKERS APPROVE DESANTIS IMMIGRATION BILL

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday that a Florida law requiring residents to be 21 to purchase a "long" gun, such as a rifle or shotgun, is unconstitutional.   (Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

"Look, I was in Iraq. I was there with 18-year-old Marines, 18-year-old soldiers that were put out in the streets of Fallujah and Rhimadi and told they had to risk their lives for this country. Then they come back after doing that, and even though they were carrying a firearm the whole time, they're told you cannot exercise your Second Amendment rights here as an adult and as a veteran?" DeSantis said.

Federal law prohibits people under 21 from buying handguns. Florida lawmakers had raised the minimum age to buy shotguns and rifles as well in sweeping school safety legislation passed in 2018 after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. A 19-year-old former student armed with a rifle had killed 17 students and faculty members and injured 17 others. 

DESANTIS CLAPS BACK AT DISNEY: ‘THEY’RE NOT GOING TO HAVE THEIR OWN GOVERNMENT'

Outside view of Sunrise Tactical Supply store in Coral Springs, Florida on February 16, 2018 where school shooter Nikolas Cruz bought his AR-15 to gun down students at Marjory Stoneman High School

Outside view of Sunrise Tactical Supply store in Coral Springs, Florida on February 16, 2018 where school shooter Nikolas Cruz bought his AR-15 to gun down students at Marjory Stoneman High School. Florida lawmakers raised the minimum age to purchase rifles to 21 in the wake of the mass shooting in Parkland.  (MICHELE EVE SANDBERG/AFP via Getty Images)

guns ar-15

AR-15 style rifles are displayed for sale at a gun store. April 12, 2021.  (REUTERS/Bing Guan/File Photo)

DESANTIS EXPANDS DEATH PENALTY FOR CONVICTED CHILD RAPISTS, DEFYING SUPREME COURT PRECEDENT

The National Rifle Association is suing to overturn the age restrictions in a case currently winding its way through federal appeals court. 

"I know it's in the courts as well. I do think, ultimately, it's going to be determined that those blanket prohibitions are not constitutional," DeSantis said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"If we're going to say as a society that the age of adulthood is 21 then that would be one thing. But it's not. I mean, you send people out when they're 18, they can vote when they're 18. And so it's a constitutionally protected freedom, I don't think that there's basis to say that you can just blanket exclude people arbitrarily." 

Chris Pandolfo is a writer for Fox News Digital. Send tips to chris.pandolfo@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @ChrisCPandolfo.

More from Politics