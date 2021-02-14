Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

SUNDAY MORNING FUTURES
Published

Dershowitz offers pro bono services to keep cancel culture from 'becoming American culture'

'I will represent you,' Harvard law professor emeritus says

By Angelica Stabile | Fox News
close
Jordan: Trump impeachment acquittal 'great news' for AmericaVideo

Jordan: Trump impeachment acquittal 'great news' for America

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Harvard law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz reflect on Trump's acquittal in second impeachment trial.

It’s time for the American people to put an end to cancel culture, Harvard law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz said.

"Cancel culture is quickly becoming American culture," he told Fox News’ "Sunday Morning Futures."

Dershowitz said he grew up during the era of McCarthyism and although he "hated communism," he said he still defended the rights of lawyers to defend accused communists. Today, Dershowitz is promising to do the same free of charge.

JOHN CRIBB: IS PRESIDENTS DAY NEXT ON CANCEL CULTURE'S HITLIST?

"If any lawyer is the subject of this kind of McCarthyism, I will represent you pro bono," he said. "I will represent you in front of universities, in front of bar associations. I’m going to dedicate myself to making sure that the new McCarthyism of the hard left doesn’t become American culture."

In this image from video, Alan Dershowitz, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks during the impeachment trial against Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (Senate Television via AP)

In this image from video, Alan Dershowitz, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks during the impeachment trial against Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (Senate Television via AP)

HOME OF TRUMP ATTORNEY MICHAEL VAN DER VEEN VANDALIZED 

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who also weighed in on the conversation, pressed just how dangerous canceling and blacklisting the opposition can be for the country.

"On the day we had the impeachment vote on the house floor, I told my Democrat colleagues, I said, the cancel culture won’t just stop with Republicans. It will come after all of us in the end," he said. "And that’s why we all have to push back."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"If we don’t push back on this and stop it and stand up, as Mr. Dershowitz said, stand up for the Constitution and the First Amendment, it will only get worse," he went on. "This is the No. 1 issue for the country to address today."

2020 Presidential Election