Dems blast Trump over Virginia FBI raid but probe started under his predecessor

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Democrats accused the Trump administration of political prosecution after powerful Virginia Senate President Pro-Tem L. Louise Lucas’ Portsmouth office and cannabis dispensary was raided by the FBI.

However, reports surfaced after the raid that the investigation into the 81-year-old, three-decade senator was started under former President Joe Biden’s administration.

Scandal-plagued Attorney General Jay Jones — whose comments about envisioning the murder of the commonwealth’s former GOP House Speaker roiled his ultimately successful campaign – cast aspersions on President Donald Trump and "failed prosecutions" of his political "enemies."

"We simply do not have sufficient information about the reported FBI activity in Portsmouth. However, several previous actions of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia have undermined public confidence in that office," he said of the Alexandria-centered prosecutor’s office that handles cases in Lucas’ region.

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"These include the failed prosecutions against President Trump’s stated political enemies, former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James that were both dismissed by a judge well before trial. I urge everyone to exercise restraint in judgment until the relevant facts are known in this matter," Jones said, referring in part to allegations of wrongdoing in connection to a home linked to James in nearby Norfolk.

Rep. Bobby Scott, a Newport News Democrat who has represented Lucas’ area for 33 years, slammed Trump after the raid.

"While we await the full facts of the investigation, it must be acknowledged that this FBI raid occurs in the broader context of President Trump’s repeated abuse of the Department of Justice to target his perceived political opponents," Scott said, before adding the raid’s timing following Virginia voters approving Lucas’ redistricting bid is notable.

"Senator Lucas helped lead the successful effort by Virginia voters to reject President Trump’s attempt to rig the midterm elections," he said, going on to echo Jones’ concerns about recent Trump-era prosecutions like those of James, Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell and ex-G-Man James Comey.

"Like all Americans, Senator Lucas has a right to due process and a presumption of innocence," Scott said.

One of Lucas’ top allies in Richmond and a fellow Portsmouth lawmaker also expressed outrage and pointed the finger at the White House.

"Let’s start with this: Senator L. Louise Lucas has not been charged with anything! I am deeply concerned by today’s FBI raid," fumed Virginia House Speaker Don Scott Jr.

"Given the politicization of this administration — an FBI led by Kash Patel and a Justice Department run by President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney — I think people should take this with a grain of salt and allow the facts to come out before jumping to conclusions," he said.

Speaker Scott said "theatrics and speculation" are overpowering verifiable information about the case before also criticizing Fox News’ reporting of the matter.

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The Associated Press, New York Times and other outlets reported several sources within the federal government telling them the probe that sparked the raids began under the octogenarian Delawarean.

"One of the people said the investigation into Democratic Sen. L. Louise Lucas was opened during Democratic former President Joe Biden’s administration. Both spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing criminal investigation," the AP reported.

Another official told News of the United States (NOTUS) that the probe into Lucas was "financial" in nature and also that it began under Biden, while the New York Times characterized the origination similarly and suggested "corruption and bribery" concerns.

Lucas’ deputy in Richmond also fired off a missive lambasting Trump, claiming he has proven his intent to "target the Commonwealth of Virginia" because it voted for Kamala Harris in 2024.

"Senator L. Louise Lucas is an outspoken and historic figure in Virginia politics and has not been charged with a single crime," said Senate Majority Leader Scott Surovell, D-Mount Vernon.

Surovell, an attorney in Fairfax County, said Trump "obliterated" the Justice Department’s independence and said the president wrongly removed ex-U.S. Attorney for Western Virginia Todd Gilbert – the same official Jones envisioned the murder of – and "purged" prosecutors’ offices of career staff members.

"Every Virginian should be very worried about the rule of law and how it will be applied in this Country and our Commonwealth," Surovell said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Lucas fired back in a statement obtained by Richmond conservative radio host John Reid, the 2024 GOP lieutenant gubernatorial nominee.

"Today’s actions by Federal agents are about far more than one state senator; they are about power and who is allowed to act on behalf of the people. What we saw fits a clear pattern from this administration: when challenged, they try to intimidate and silence the voices who stand up to them," Lucas said.

"I was proud to help lead [the redistricting] effort and I have never been afraid to stand up to Donald Trump or anyone else that has tried to undermine our democracy," she said, before going on to say she is not backing down and will continue fighting for and representing Portsmouth.

"LOL, sure Louise," Reid said in response on social media.

"Everyone knows you’re as honest and pure-hearted as the day is long."

Reid said that casting blame on Trump is the "best play" in this situation because "lots of TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome) zombies will believe you immediately."

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No further information has been released by the FBI about any charges against Lucas, who was not detained in the operation.

The raid began a 48-hour period for Virginia Democrats, who on Friday saw Lucas’ redistricting effort implode in court, giving Republicans nationally a major boost in their efforts to hold the House majority.