Tim Allen trolls ‘No Kings’ lawmakers for fawning over actual King Charles

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Comedian Tim Allen is criticizing lawmakers who attended King Charles III’s speech before Congress this week while also blasting President Donald Trump during the "No Kings" protests.

Following King Charles’s historic address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, his first as monarch, Allen took to X to mock the irony of the moment, posting a photo of the speech.

"Would have been funny to see the facial reactions of an actual King with a no Kings parade yelling at him," Allen wrote.

The "Last Man Standing" star’s post received 75,000 views on X, with commenters pointing out the irony.

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"The party chanting ‘no kings’ was clamoring to stand in ovation of a real King," one user wrote. Another user added: "The democrats give an actual king a standing ovation. The irony."

"I was on my way to hear an actual King speak… Funny how the ‘No Kings’ crowd is nowhere to be found. Guess the outrage depends on who’s talking?" Rep. Greg Steube posted.

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The official White House X account even joined in on the trolling, posting a photo of Trump and King Charles together with the caption: "TWO KINGS."

Allen rocketed to fame by appearing on popular comedies like "Home Improvement," and lending his voice to the "Toy Story" film franchise. Earlier this year, he posted about his 13-month journey finishing the Bible, writing on X that he was, "Humbled, enlightened and amazed at what I read and what I learned. I will rest and meditate on so much. I will begin it again."

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The "No Kings" protests gained national attention in 2026, including a demonstration on March 28 where millions marched across the country. The movement argues Trump has acted like a king and should be held accountable, often citing his immigration agenda and the use of federal agents in major cities.

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Among the Democrats who attended King Charles’ address was Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, who took photos during the event. Some social media users pointed out that Omar was a featured speaker at a major "No Kings" rally at the Minnesota State Capitol just weeks earlier.

Trump has repeatedly denied allegations of him being a king. During an interview with CBS’s "60 Minutes" days before the royal visit, Trump told reporter Norah O’Donnell, "I'm not a king. What I am, if I was a king, I wouldn't be dealing with you."