Democrats claim shutdown victory after GOP defections revive Obamacare fight

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democrats in the House of Representatives are claiming a posthumous victory from their 43-day government shutdown in October that left them empty-handed.

Now that enough House Republicans broke ranks with their party last week to advance the Obamacare tax credit extension at the heart of the standoff, several members told Fox News Digital the shutdown has since appreciated in value.

"I think it looked good at both points, but certainly after we passed the bill on the House floor," Rep. Glenn Ivey, D-Md., said.

17 REPUBLICANS REBEL AGAINST HOUSE GOP LEADERS, JOIN DEMS TO PASS OBAMACARE EXTENSION

Despite a disappointing conclusion to the shutdown itself, Democrats like Ivey believe they’re winning a messaging war over demands for expanded federal assistance as Congress eyes healthcare legislation.

"Mission accomplished," Ivey said of the effort.

The country first plunged into a shutdown on Oct. 1 when Democrats refused to advance spending legislation unless Congress renewed expiring COVID-19-era Obamacare subsidies. However, after weeks of stalled talks, a handful of Senate Democrats voted to reopen the government without securing any extension to the enhanced assistance.

Those subsidies phased out at the close of 2025, returning millions of Obamacare policyholders to pre-COVID levels of federal assistance.

The shutdown's end brought bitter frustration to members like Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif. — so much so that he joined several Democrats in calling for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to step aside, citing a failure of leadership.

Two months later, his outlook on the shutdown has softened. In his view, Democrats successfully turned the country’s gaze.

"He forced Republicans to bend to our proposal to extend healthcare tax credits," Khanna said, referring to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.

"He’s been one of the most effective leaders in Congress on this issue," Khanna added. "I believe Hakeem has shown extraordinary leadership in making healthcare the issue."

Khanna did not address Schumer’s role.

CONGRESS FAILS TO SAVE OBAMACARE SUBSIDIES AFTER SHUTDOWN FIGHT, PREMIUMS SET TO SURGE

Rep. John Olszewski, D-Md., said, "I think the fight was absolutely worth it. It really elevated the [healthcare] issue, and I think it forced the conversation," Olszewski said.

He added that the shutdown, in hindsight, has given him confidence Democrats have a winning hand going forward.

"I think it was not an issue. It wasn’t — until Democrats stood firm and said, ‘We have to address this healthcare crisis.’ I’m really always forward-focused. I think some sort of extension, even if it includes reasonable guardrails about limits on income or provisions to help prevent fraud — we can do those things," Olszewski said.

The forward-looking component of the shutdown’s value is especially important for Abdul El-Sayed, a candidate for Senate in Michigan who had vented frustration with congressional Democrats over the shutdown’s result. El-Sayed has built his campaign on advocating for universal healthcare and an increased government role in social services.

To him, there’s still nothing gained from winning a messaging war unless Democrats capitalize on it.

"I think Democrats did a good thing by fighting the fight. We just haven't won it yet," El-Sayed said.

"If you're boxing, you say, you know, I threw a really good punch in the third round — that's not enough, we gotta keep fighting, right? This match is not over. It's unclear what Senate Republicans are going to do in the end."

HOUSE GOP TENSIONS ERUPT AFTER MODERATE REPUBLICANS' OBAMACARE 'BETRAYAL'

Nine House Republicans voted with Democrats last week to pass a three-year extension to the Obamacare subsidies. The measure now awaits consideration in the Senate, where it will also require bipartisan support to succeed.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The measure must receive 60 votes to clear the threat of a filibuster. Democrats hold 47 seats in the chamber.