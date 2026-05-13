Democrats caught on camera coaching candidate on how to be 'authentic' in 2026 messaging

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FIRST ON FOX — Democrats campaigning in Pennsylvania inadvertently posted a video online, giving a look behind the curtain of their 2026 midterm strategy and how they’re preparing to appear more authentic and win back voters who felt "left behind."

The clip, viewed by Fox News Digital and not previously reported, shows Democratic Pennsylvania candidate Bob Brooks in a conversation with Biden-era Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who couldn't even remember what district he was campaigning in. The pair received coaching from an off-screen staffer, urging them to stay on message.

"Think about your audience," the staffer prompted. "Why is this race so important? We need to win the House [of Representatives] — all of that. Winning over people who feel like they’re left behind by the party, flipping the district. All of that, I think, is really strong, showing up for working people, affordability."

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The rare look at a behind-the-scenes campaign moment, filmed by Democratic campaign arm The Bench, highlights the efforts the party is taking to underscore affordability, appeal to everyday voters and come across as naturally as possible after losing swaths of their base in the 2024 election.

"We are going to have a really normal conversation with three cameras pointing at you," the staffer joked.

"Everybody act normal," Buttigieg chuckled.

"And remind me the district number we’re in?" he asked the staffer before the conversation commenced.

The staffer also gave Buttigieg and Brooks guidance on a pair of beer cans set out as "props."

Brooks, who faces a tight primary race next week, has attracted the support of a wide swath of Democratic Party figures, garnering endorsements from the likes of Buttigieg; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.

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His background as a firefighter has also drawn the support of the Bench, a campaign group that consists of several veteran Democratic operatives.

The group describes its ideal candidates as "community-rooted, values-driven and ready to connect with voters across party lines." The Bench also supports Texas Senate candidate James Talarico, Michigan Senate candidate Mallory McMorrow and Iowa House candidate Sarah Trone Garriott.

Brooks faces a four-way primary for a chance to unseat Republican incumbent Rep. Ryan Mackenzie, R-Pa.

Pennsylvania’s 7th District is among the most competitive in the country. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report places the race as a "toss-up," just one of 18 seats to receive that designation this year.

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Despite their coaching, the off-screen staffer told Brooks they would try to avoid directing the interview too much.

"Bob, feel free to prompt Pete with a question: Why this race, why here in the Lehigh Valley, and we will interject if needed to do a little directing, but we’re going to be mostly hands-off," the staffer said.