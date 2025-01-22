Expand / Collapse search
Former Obama staffers urge Democrats to stop speaking like a 'press release,' learn 'normal people language'

'Pod Save America' co-host Jon Favreau told MSNBC that 'assuming people are going to vote for us based on their identity is a loser'

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Former Obama staffers Jon Lovett, Jon Favreau and Tommy Vietor urged Democrats to speak normally during an interview on MSNBC on Wednesday, and said members of the party should stop speaking like a press release.

Former Obama staffers Jon Lovett and Jon Favreau urged Democrats to talk like normal people on Wednesday and urged members of the party to stop speaking like a press release. 

"If we want to be a party that can win elections, we have to be a party people would want to attend. And you see a Trump rally and people are having a good time at that event. And Trump is mixing it up. And you talked about how do we take on misinformation, how about a Democrat that’s doing two hour press conferences, that’s going everywhere, that can that can mix it up with everyone, that can go on Joe Rogan, that seems like a good hang," Lovett said. 

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough asked the co-hosts of "Pod Save America," Jon Lovett, Jon Favreau and Tommy Vietor, about how the Democratic Party should be more enticing, lamenting that the Democrats were "downers" and it shouldn't have been so "easy" for the Republicans. 

Favreau chimed in and said they shouldn't talk like a "press release," urging Democrats to write their own social media posts. 

Pod Save America on Morning Joe

"Pod Save America" co-hosts join MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (Screenshot/MSNBC)

"Everybody writes their statements like they're crossing the Delaware. They write them like they're doing their own drafts of the Federalist Papers," Lovett said. "It's enough, it's not working, nobody is listening."

The podcast host argued that while he believes they shouldn't look backwards, the party still needed to own where they went wrong.

"We have lost so much credibility with people, and we haven’t gotten the ability to break through to people. And so, like, yes, we are frustrated and upset," Lovett said. "I think we need to own the ways in which we are responsible for not being able to successfully communicate the threat Donald Trump poses."

Favreau said Democrats needed to speak normally to voters, and that assuming people will vote Democrat because of their identity should not be an assumption.

"Assuming people are going to vote for us based on their identity is a loser, and it has always been a loser, and it shouldn’t be an assumption anymore. You have to make a case to people, and people without a college degree are now voting together more than whether they are black, Latino, White. And so we’re starting to see that more. So Democrats have to speak to that. And part of it is speaking that language, right, which is just normal people language. How do you talk to people at a bar, at a restaurant, in your own life?" Favreau said.

Earlier in the discussion, MSNBC co-host Mika Brzezinski, who has argued that former President Biden could have won and should not have dropped out, asked the podcast hosts about whether Democrats should really be focused on the "narrative" that Biden was too old.

Vietor said Democrats needed to be honest about the mistakes Democrats made.

"We all spent a lot of time, the Democratic Party that is, trying to tell voters that their eyes weren't seeing what they saw, which was a man that was too old to run for re-election," Vietor said, noting it was a mistake.

Brzezinski responded with, "Oh."

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.