Democratic candidate apologizes for past pro-police, pro-gun posts in key battleground race

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A Pennsylvania Democrat is apologizing for Facebook posts defending police officers during the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020 and supporting gun rights as he runs for his party's nomination in a key battleground race.

Bob Brooks, a retired firefighter and former union leader, is seeking to unseat Rep. Ryan Mackenzie, R-Penn., who was first elected in 2024 after beating Democratic incumbent Susan Wild by roughly 4,000 votes. Brooks has centered his campaign around appealing to blue-collar Americans without college degrees on a platform that includes advocating for vocational trades training and support for unions, while also embracing more liberal policies like Medicaid for All.

A local blogger argued Brooks should not run on the Democratic ticket because he posted a pro-gun rights meme on his Facebook page a day after a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, in 2019, The Washington Post first reported. Twenty-three people were shot and killed by a white nationalist inside a Walmart.

Brooks shared a photo of Clint Eastwood holding a rifle with the following words overlaid on the image: "The problem is not guns. It’s hearts without God, homes without discipline, schools without prayer and courtrooms without justice." The meme also included an image of a skull with the Roman numeral III across its forehead. The symbol is linked to the Three Percenters, a far-right extremist militia group rooted in anti-government ideology.

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Fox News Digital reached out to Brooks for comment.

On his campaign page, Brooks said he respects the Second Amendment and that he has been around guns his whole life. However, he is calling for stronger gun laws.

"We need common-sense laws: universal background checks, closing the gun show loophole, and enforcing waiting periods so dangerous people don’t get their hands on guns," Brooks' campaign page stated. "This wouldn’t change things for responsible gun owners, but it would for kids who are afraid to go to school."

In another Facebook post from 2019, Brooks reportedly called NFL athlete Colin Kaepernick a "douchebag" amid controversy over Kaepernick kneeling during the National Anthem to protest police brutality. Kaepernick had publicly pushed for Nike to pull merchandise featuring the Betsy Ross flag from retail, prompting Brooks to share a meme of the American flag with the phrase "Colin Kaepernick doesn’t like this flag, so I’m gonna share it."

Amid the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020 following the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, Brooks wrote that people should not forget that there are good police officers. He cited police responses to the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and the Boston Marathon bombing as examples of officers stepping up to the call of duty.

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"I guess we have forgotten the good ones," Brooks wrote. "Wanting change within the police departments to weed out the bad cops is fine. But please remember the good ones."

In response to reports on the Facebook posts, Brooks accused "a bunch of DC insiders who don’t want more working people in office are selectively digging up years-old Facebook posts." He also gave a vague apology.

"I’ve shared a few stupid things over the years, and for that I am sorry," Brooks said in a statement to the Washington Post. "I believe who I’ve fought for and my values have always been clear."

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Brooks has received endorsements from prominent Pennsylvania Democratic leaders, including Gov. Josh Shapiro and Lt. Gov. Austin Davis, as well as national Democratic figures such as Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

Pennsylvania's primary is Tuesday, May 19.