Democratic reps in Massachusetts Senate race suspend campaigns after explosion

Two congressional Democrats in the Massachusetts special Senate election suspended their campaigns Monday, following the fatal explosions at the Boston Marathon.

“In light of today's events, we are suspending all campaign activity,” Rep. Stephen Lynch said on his Twitter feed. “We encourage all our supporters to spend time with their loved ones.”

Rep. Ed Markey announced the same.

“In response to reported explosions at the site of the Boston Marathon, the Ed Markey for Senate has suspended campaign activities including canvassing, phone banking, fundraising and television advertisements,” the congressmen said in a press release.

At least two people were killed and 23 others were injured when two bombs exploded near the finish line, on the west side of the city’s downtown, officials said.

The blasts shattered the end of the race, sending authorities out on the course to carry away the injured while stragglers in the iconic, 26.2-mile event were rerouted away from the smoking site.

More than 26,000 runners had entered the race and thousands more were lined along the homestretch, on Boylston Street, when the explosion occurred at about 3 p.m.

The primaries in the special election are April 30, and the general election is June 25. The candidates are running for the open seat of Massachusetts Democratic Sen. John Kerry, who is now secretary of State.

