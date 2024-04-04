Maryland Dem who used racial slur during House hearing 'refused to commit' to debate against primary opponent

A leading Democrat in the race to represent Maryland in the Senate never committed to a debate against his primary opponent at a previously scheduled event later this month.

The April 23 debate between Rep. David Trone, D-Md. — who is running against Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks to become Maryland's next U.S. Senator — was canceled Tuesday after the Trone campaign "refused to commit," according to the debate host, NBC’s Baltimore affiliate.

The announcement from NBC's WBAL-TV came after it had partnered with NBC Washington, "Meet the Press" and Maryland Public Television to bring voters in Maryland a televised debate between the two Democratic candidates in the race ahead of the May 14 primary election.

The Trone campaign defended its decision in a statement, saying the congressman had already committed to "a dozen public forums and a televised debate."

"David has already participated in or committed to more than a dozen public forums and a televised debate. We look forward to continuing to campaign in every county in Maryland to talk about the issues that matter with the people who matter most: Marylanders," Trone's campaign said in a statement to the outlet.

A Trone campaign spokesperson told Fox News Digital that details of a separate televised debate between the congressman and Alsobrooks will be announced Thursday evening.

Citing a "source close to the congressman’s campaign," the Washington Times reported that Trone had to forgo the debate as "scheduling concerns, including the recent Baltimore bridge collapse and the House schedule, rendered him unable to accommodate the debate."

However, the House is scheduled for recess during the week of April 23.

The Senate campaign for Alsobrooks, who accepted WBAL-TV's invitation to debate, also weighed in on the matter following Trone's refusal to engage in the debate.

"Angela is committed to ensuring voters across Maryland have the opportunity to see the choice they have on the ballot in May," Alsobrooks campaign manager Sheila O'Connell said in a statement. "Angela continues to gain momentum as we approach the primary, earning key endorsements and growing her grassroots movement in Maryland. Voters know she'll best represent us in the Senate."

Trone, a leading candidate in the crowded Democratic primary field of ten candidates, has represented Maryland's 6th Congressional District in the House since 2019.

During his 2022 re-election campaign to the House, Trone blasted his Republican challenger, state Del. Neil Parrot, for his objection to a virtual forum conducted by Zoom, saying he was "disappointed" by the decision.

"The League of Women Voters candidate debate has always played an important role in our congressional race, and I’m disappointed Delegate Parrott deprived the voters of this opportunity to hear from us," Trone said in a statement at the time, according to one local outlet.

The decision by Trone not to participate in the April 23 debate comes less than two weeks after the congressman uttered a racial slur during a House Budget Committee hearing.

Trone uttered the disparaging term for Black people while speaking during the hearing about tax policy with Shalanda Young , the director of the Office of Budget and Management, who was testifying before the committee.

"So this Republican jigaboo that — it’s the tax rate that’s stopping business investment, it’s just completely faulty by people who have never run a business," he said at the time. "They’ve never been there. They don’t have a clue what they’re talking about."

Trone later admitted to Fox News Digital he had used the term, but said he misspoke while meaning to use a different word.

"Today while attempting to use the word ‘bugaboo’ in a hearing, I used a phrase that is offensive. That word has a long, dark terrible history. It should never be used any time, anywhere, in any conversation," Trone said at the time. "I recognize that as a White man, I have privilege. And as an elected official, I have a responsibility for the words I use — especially in the heat of the moment. Regardless of what I meant to say, I shouldn’t have used that language."

The winner of the Democratic Senate primary election will likely head to a general election matchup against former Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, who entered the race in February.

Hogan, a popular critic of former President Donald Trump, is the leading GOP candidate among his primary challengers.