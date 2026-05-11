Alabama's congressional map hinges on US Supreme Court

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Alabama's Republican Gov. Kay Ivey signed legislation Friday that would demand the governor call special primary elections for impacted U.S. House districts if the Supreme Court allows the state to utilize district lines its legislature approved in 2023 but has been blocked from using.

The governor also signed similar legislation pertaining to state Senate districts approved in 2021.

"With this special session successfully behind us, Alabama now stands ready to quickly act, should the courts issue favorable rulings in our ongoing redistricting cases," Ivey said in a statement. "I thank the Legislature for answering my call to address the issue in fast order. I am grateful to Speaker Ledbetter and Pro Tem Gudger for their strong leadership and focus this week. Alabama knows our state, our people and our districts best."

GOP SPEAKER CLAPS BACK AFTER BOOKER STUMPS AGAINST BID TO ERADICATE RED STATE'S DEMOCRAT-HELD DISTRICTS

A federal court on Friday denied an emergency motion for a stay in the congressional redistricting case.

"Quite simply, we do not have the authority to issue an order that upends Alabama's status quo, especially in the middle of an election, while our injunction establishing that status quo is well under review in the nation's highest court," the order declared.

SEN TOMMY TUBERVILLE, MORGAN MURPHY: REPUBLICANS MUST WIN THE MAP WAR ONCE AND FOR ALL

The state is pressing the U.S. Supreme Court to take action to allow it to utilize the 2023 congressional map.

"I will continue to fight for Alabama to be able to use the congressional map the people’s elected representatives enacted," state Attorney General Steve Marshall said Friday.

TRUMP CRITICIZES 2 SUPREME COURT JUSTICES BY NAME OVER TARIFF RULING

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"Alabama drew a map based on lawful policy goals, not race, and the Supreme Court’s recent ruling vindicates that approach. We were punished for doing the right thing, and we are asking the Court to correct that now," the official noted.