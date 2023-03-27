Democrat governor excoriated for vetoing bill banning gender transition surgery for minors: 'Insanity'

Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear was excoriated by his Republican challengers over the weekend for choosing to veto a bill that would ban gender transition surgeries for minors, prohibit school discussions on sexual orientation and gender identity, and prevent teachers from being forced to use a student's preferred pronouns.

The bill, SB 150, was passed by state lawmakers along party lines earlier this month before heading to Beshear's desk last week.

"As a mother and grandmother, I think the fact that we’re even having this conversation is insanity," former U.N. Ambassador Kelly Craft said in a joint statement with running mate Max Wise, a state senator. "This movement across the nation to impose radical gender ideology on our kids instead of improving reading, writing, and math skills, is wrong."

"We should not allow children to be subjected to these life-changing, irreversible surgeries and drugs. As Governor, I will fight any attempt to sexualize our children and rob them of their futures. It's time we dismantle the Department of Education and start fresh. Governor Beshear doesn't have the leadership to do it but the Craft-Wise Administration will deliver on that promise," they added.

Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, who is also seeking the GOP nomination, blasted Beshear in a statement, saying his veto showed he aligned with the "radical far-left" of the Democratic Party.

"Gender reassignment surgeries for children and minors should not be allowed in Kentucky and teachers should have certain protections in the classroom when it comes to their own personal beliefs," Quarles said.

The state's attorney general, Daniel Cameron, another Republican candidate, echoed the sentiment of Craft and Quarles, but said in a statement that he wasn't surprised to see Beshear veto the bill.

"If I were Governor I would have absolutely signed it," he said, before slamming the liberal media's coverage of the bill, calling it "shameful gaslighting."

"The action by our governor not only sets a dangerous precedent for our children's future, but also endangers their health and well-being. Even many liberal European countries are putting the brakes on these surgeries and other gender therapies for minors. Meanwhile, in America, Democrats call it extreme to oppose chemical castration and gender mutilation of minors," he added.

Beshear defended his veto in a statement saying bill allowed "too much government interference in personal healthcare issues and rips away the freedom of parents to make medical decisions for their children." He added that it would also cause educators and school administrators to "listen in on student conversations" and "confront" or "question" parents over what they hear.

"I am also vetoing Senate Bill 150 because my faith teaches me that all children are children of God and Senate Bill 150 will endanger the children of Kentucky," he said, before stressing it was "important" to improve access to gender-affirming care, and predicting the bill would lead to an increase in suicide among Kentucky's youth.

Republicans are eying Beshear, one of only three red-state Democratic governors in the nation, as a prime target in this year's off-cycle elections. He has, however, maintained a high approval rating among largely conservative-leaning Kentuckians and is expected to be a formidable opponent for the GOP in November.

The party primaries will be held on Tuesday, May 16, and the general election will be held Tuesday, November 7.