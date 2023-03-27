Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ELECTIONS
Published

Democrat governor excoriated for vetoing bill banning gender transition surgery for minors: 'Insanity'

Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear vetoed SB 150 on Friday

Brandon Gillespie
By Brandon Gillespie | Fox News
close
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds defends transgender bathroom bill: 'I'm proud of what we're doing' Video

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds defends transgender bathroom bill: 'I'm proud of what we're doing'

Republican Gov. Reynolds joins 'America's Newsroom' to explain her support for two new laws regarding transgender care and bathroom use for minors. She also discusses her state's move to enact universal school choice. 

Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear was excoriated by his Republican challengers over the weekend for choosing to veto a bill that would ban gender transition surgeries for minors, prohibit school discussions on sexual orientation and gender identity, and prevent teachers from being forced to use a student's preferred pronouns.

The bill, SB 150, was passed by state lawmakers along party lines earlier this month before heading to Beshear's desk last week.

"As a mother and grandmother, I think the fact that we’re even having this conversation is insanity," former U.N. Ambassador Kelly Craft said in a joint statement with running mate Max Wise, a state senator. "This movement across the nation to impose radical gender ideology on our kids instead of improving reading, writing, and math skills, is wrong." 

‘BORDER STATE PROBLEMS’ IN KENTUCKY: CANDIDATES ATTACK DEM GOV FOR STATE'S RESPONSE TO FENTANYL CRISIS

Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear delivers his State of the Commonwealth speech in front of a joint session of the legislature from the floor of the Kentucky House of Representatives, Jan. 4, 2023, in Frankfort, Ky. Beshear has vetoed a sweeping Republican measure aimed at regulating the lives of transgender youths, Friday, March 24. The bill would ban their access to gender-affirming health care and would determine which bathrooms they use at school.

Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear delivers his State of the Commonwealth speech in front of a joint session of the legislature from the floor of the Kentucky House of Representatives, Jan. 4, 2023, in Frankfort, Ky. Beshear has vetoed a sweeping Republican measure aimed at regulating the lives of transgender youths, Friday, March 24. The bill would ban their access to gender-affirming health care and would determine which bathrooms they use at school. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

"We should not allow children to be subjected to these life-changing, irreversible surgeries and drugs. As Governor, I will fight any attempt to sexualize our children and rob them of their futures. It's time we dismantle the Department of Education and start fresh. Governor Beshear doesn't have the leadership to do it but the Craft-Wise Administration will deliver on that promise," they added.

Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, who is also seeking the GOP nomination, blasted Beshear in a statement, saying his veto showed he aligned with the "radical far-left" of the Democratic Party.

"Gender reassignment surgeries for children and minors should not be allowed in Kentucky and teachers should have certain protections in the classroom when it comes to their own personal beliefs," Quarles said.

FIRST BLOOD DRAWN IN KY GOP PRIMARY AS KELLY CRAFT ALLIES BLAST ‘SOFT ESTABLISHMENT TEDDY BEAR’ DANIEL CAMERON

Then-U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft speaks during a Security Council meeting about the situation in Syria at United Nations Headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., February 28, 2020.

Then-U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft speaks during a Security Council meeting about the situation in Syria at United Nations Headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., February 28, 2020. (REUTERS/Carlo Allegri)

The state's attorney general, Daniel Cameron, another Republican candidate, echoed the sentiment of Craft and Quarles, but said in a statement that he wasn't surprised to see Beshear veto the bill.

"If I were Governor I would have absolutely signed it," he said, before slamming the liberal media's coverage of the bill, calling it "shameful gaslighting." 

"The action by our governor not only sets a dangerous precedent for our children's future, but also endangers their health and well-being. Even many liberal European countries are putting the brakes on these surgeries and other gender therapies for minors. Meanwhile, in America, Democrats call it extreme to oppose chemical castration and gender mutilation of minors," he added.

KENTUCKY AG, GOVERNOR HOPEFUL REJECTS DEMOCRATS' TREATMENT OF MINORITY REPUBLICANS: ‘A LOT OF GRIEF’

Ryan Quarles, Agriculture Commissioner, State of Kentucky, speaks onstage during the 2022 Concordia Lexington Summit - Day 2 at Lexington Marriott City Center on April 08, 2022, in Lexington, Kentucky.

Ryan Quarles, Agriculture Commissioner, State of Kentucky, speaks onstage during the 2022 Concordia Lexington Summit - Day 2 at Lexington Marriott City Center on April 08, 2022, in Lexington, Kentucky. (Jon Cherry/Getty Images for Concordia)

Beshear defended his veto in a statement saying bill allowed "too much government interference in personal healthcare issues and rips away the freedom of parents to make medical decisions for their children." He added that it would also cause educators and school administrators to "listen in on student conversations" and "confront" or "question" parents over what they hear.

"I am also vetoing Senate Bill 150 because my faith teaches me that all children are children of God and Senate Bill 150 will endanger the children of Kentucky," he said, before stressing it was "important" to improve access to gender-affirming care, and predicting the bill would lead to an increase in suicide among Kentucky's youth.

CRITICS UNLEASH ON DEMOCRAT GOVERNOR AFTER DISASTER RELIEF CHECKS SENT TO RANDOM PEOPLE: ‘GROSS MISMANAGEMENT’

Republicans are eying Beshear, one of only three red-state Democratic governors in the nation, as a prime target in this year's off-cycle elections. He has, however, maintained a high approval rating among largely conservative-leaning Kentuckians and is expected to be a formidable opponent for the GOP in November.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron speaks during a press conference to announce a grand jury's decision to indict one of three Louisville Metro Police Department officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor on September 23, 2020, in Frankfort, Kentucky.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron speaks during a press conference to announce a grand jury's decision to indict one of three Louisville Metro Police Department officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor on September 23, 2020, in Frankfort, Kentucky. (Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The party primaries will be held on Tuesday, May 16, and the general election will be held Tuesday, November 7.

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.

More from Politics