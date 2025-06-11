Democrat accuses Trump of unleashing ‘campaign of terror’ on illegals as LA riots rage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As anti-ICE riots rage across Los Angeles, congressional Democrats marked the 13th anniversary of DACA with a press conference during which Rep. Delia Ramirez, D-Ill., accused President Donald Trump of unleashing a "campaign of terror" on illegal immigrants.

DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, is a U.S. immigration policy that defers deportation for eligible immigrants who arrived in the country as children.

Speaking just outside the Capitol building Wednesday, Ramirez accused Trump, border czar Tom Homan, Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller and the entire administration of targeting anyone they consider "undesirable." She also pushed a conspiracy theory that the president will target U.S. citizens the same way he has deported criminal migrants.

"Trump, Homan, Miller and this whole regime has waged a campaign of terror against our neighbors, against our families, our loved ones, as they advance their fascist agenda and try to cast immigrants as a public enemy," Ramirez said.

"Let us say it, and I'm going to say it unapologetically," she added. "We don't need bans, We don't need walls. We don't need raids. We don't need kidnappings. We don't need masked agents terrorizing our communities. We don’t need military attacking our neighbors. We have to demand an end to the terror tactics."

Los Angeles has been rocked by fiery riots and clashes with police and federal authorities since Friday. The rioting began Friday in response to immigration enforcement operations by ICE throughout the city.

In response, Trump deployed federalized National Guard troops and several hundred Marines to assist in restoring order.

This move has been heavily criticized by Democrats, who have accused Trump of intentionally provoking rioters.

"The unlawful actions used against immigrants today will be used tomorrow on anyone who this regime deems undesirable because fascism always demands a public enemy," Ramirez claimed. "It is why we must stand with DACA recipients, and we must also stand with their parents.

"We must also stand with their uncles and their sisters and their tias and our small businesses and our teachers and our LGBTQ and every single person this regime is attacking."

Despite Ramirez’s characterization of the Trump administration targeting innocent "tias," federal immigration authorities have detailed criminal charges against the illegals arrested by ICE.

This week, ICE published information on charges against illegals arrested in Los Angeles during the ongoing riots. On Wednesday, ICE said it had arrested Jesus Romero-Retana, a Mexican national who the agency said had been convicted of battery and threatening with intent to terrorize.

ICE also said it arrested a Cambodian illegal named Mab Khleb in Los Angeles Tuesday. The agency said he had been sentenced for lewd acts with a child, battery and multiple drug offenses. ICE said it arrested the criminal illegal "despite the best efforts of anti-ICE protestors in the city."

A source familiar with the operations shared with Fox News Digital a listing of some of the arrests made by ICE in the last week.

These arrests included a Salvadoran national arrested in Los Angeles for sodomy of a child, a Mexican national arrested in Chicago for criminal sexual assault of a child, a Mexican national arrested in Houston for indecent sexual contact with a child, a Honduran national arrested in El Paso for possession of child pornography and a Laotian national arrested for murder and attempted murder.