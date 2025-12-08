Washington swimmer takes on state government, says girls shouldn't be pressured to undress around boys

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Washington state high school student made waves on social media after giving a speech demanding that her state’s schools protect girls' sports.

"Girls should never have to feel uncomfortable in their own locker room," Sadie Sullivan, a swimmer at Wenatchee High School, said last week at Garden City Academy.

The speech was at a Super Signer Rally event hosted by Let’s Go Washington in support of two ballot initiatives, one that would strengthen communication between parents and schools, including the right for parents to review their student’s learning materials and records, as well as another initiative that would keep "biologically male" participants out of girl’s sports .

Earlier this year, Washington state passed legislation that significantly curtailed parents' rights, including the requirement for parents to receive notice when their children receive non-emergency medical services at school.

"Girls should never be told their feelings don’t matter," Sullivan added. "Girls should never be pressured by adults to undress around boys. And girls should never have to sacrifice their safety for somebody else’s comfort."

Another student, Ahnaleigh Wilson, who runs track and field at Eastmont High School, called out both Democratic Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson and Washington state superintendent Chris Reykdal.

"You have stood up for transgender athletes, but you have not stood up for us. We matter too," Wilson said of Ferguson. "We have voices. We have stories. And we deserve protection in our locker rooms, in our sports, and in the opportunities that we have worked so hard for ."

To Reykdal, Wilson said, "We are not 'thriving' with boys in our locker rooms or with boys in our sports. When you say 'all' students, it seems you have forgotten that 'all' includes biological girls as well."

Darren Littell, campaign manager at Let's Go Washington, told Fox News Digital in a statement that both Sullivan and Wilson "are proving that courage is contagious. The outpouring of support is impressive to watch. People were afraid to stand up to the woke mob, but as soon as someone said ‘enough is enough’ it’s like the fear has been broken. People know girls deserve fair competition. People know girls deserve a safe, private space to get ready for sports. We’re happy to be doing our part to protect girls, and we couldn’t be prouder of them."

Littell added that Let's Go Washington has "a little over a month to finish collecting signatures for ballot initiatives IL26-001 to restore parents' rights and IL26-638 to protect girls' sports. We’re on track to qualify both initiatives, but still have some more signatures to gather. So if you’re a registered voter in Washington state, please sign both initiatives. You can request a signature sheet on our website, and we’ll mail one to your house."

Katy Payne, chief communications officer for the office of the superintendent of public instruction in Washington state, told Fox News Digital in a statement that "Washington state law prohibits discrimination on the basis of gender identity and gender expression in public schools."

"All students have the right to be treated in accordance with their gender identity, including in access to sex-separated spaces, like restrooms and locker rooms," Payne said. "Any student—transgender or not—who needs or desires increased privacy, regardless of the underlying reason, should be provided access to an alternative restroom or changing area. OSPI is charged with implementing, upholding, and enforcing the law and will continue to do so unless or until the law changes."

