Finger-wagging Dem voter loses it on GOP poll worker in curse-laden rant: 'Unhinged'

A Virginia Democrat accosted and cursed out a Republican poll greeter in an "unhinged" Election Day confrontation that has gone viral.

Video footage shows a progressive voter approaching Matthew Hurtt, a poll worker and director of professional services at the Leadership Institute, in Arlington, Virginia, on Tuesday.

"You guys tried to overturn the election, you might as well have been walking up to my head on the way to the polling station and putting a gun to my head and try to tell me not to vote," an unidentified man wearing an "I voted" sticker said.

OHIO, VIRGINIA AND OTHER KEY STATES, RACES THAT WILL GIVE YOU A PREVIEW OF ELECTIONS IN 2024

The unhinged individual then accused the GOP poll worker of "trying to overthrow elections with violence" as he greeted people on their way to vote.

"You try to steal my vote next year, im going to f---ing remember you personally," he said, before pulling his phone out and taking a photo of the Republican greeter.

MEET THE HISTORICAL CANDIDATES FACING VOTERS ON ELECTION DAY

The GOP greeter continued to film the man as he welcomed passersby, racking up over 5 million views in a viral video on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Democrat then approached a bystander and advised him not to be "buddy, buddy with these people because they put on a face of a good neighbor" before accusing Hurtt of being racist, supporting lynching, and being " f---ing Bible-beating bigots and freaks."

"And they're not good neighbors," the man said as he finally walked away from the scene toward his Prius.

"The guy started before he went in, and I assumed he would keep it going when he came out... so I hit record," Hurt said in response to a reply on his video.

Voters are casting ballots in Mississippi, Kentucky and Virginia on Tuesday, in several key races that could make a huge impact that reverberates into next year's presidential election cycle.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Voters in Virginia will determine which political party controls its state legislature in elections experiencing record amounts of cash that could serve as a barometer for the 2024 presidential contest.

Republicans currently hold a slim 52-48 majority in Virginia's House of Delegates, while Democrats control its Senate 22-17. Voters will decide all 40 of the state's Senate races and all 100 delegate contests in Tuesday's elections.

Fox News' Matteo Cina and Joe Schoffstall contributed to this report.