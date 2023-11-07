Meet the historical candidates facing voters on Election Day

As voters cast ballots in Mississippi, Kentucky and Virginia on Tuesday, many will have the opportunity to vote for candidates that hold unique roles impacting each race in different ways.

One of those candidates, Republican Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, his party's nominee for governor of the commonwealth, is the first Black gubernatorial nominee for any major party in Kentucky history.

He is also Kentucky's first Black attorney general and would be the state's first Black governor should he unseat incumbent Democrat Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday.

Beshear has his own historical role in the race as one of the last remaining Democrat governors of a deep-red state. He also maintains one of the highest approval ratings for any governor in the country despite being the leader of largely Republican-leaning Kentucky.

If he wins on Tuesday, he will have done so with the support of liberals, moderates and conservatives alike.

In Mississippi, Brandon Presley, the Democrat nominee for governor, is the second cousin of famed rock ‘n’ roll legend Elvis Presley. He is also in position to be competitive with the conservative state's incumbent Republican governor, Tate Reeves.

No Democrat has been elected to serve as governor of Mississippi since 1999, but Democrats have poured large sums of money into the race, seeing it as a potential pickup opportunity.

Should any of these candidates win their races, history will be made.