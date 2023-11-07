Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ELECTIONS

Meet the historical candidates facing voters on Election Day

Kentucky's Daniel Cameron and Mississippi's Brandon Presley each bring unique opportunities to their respective races

Brandon Gillespie By Brandon Gillespie Fox News
Published
close
Kentucky's Daniel Cameron makes final pitch to voters ahead of Election Day Video

Kentucky's Daniel Cameron makes final pitch to voters ahead of Election Day

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, the Republican nominee for governor of the commonwealth, is making his final pitch to voters ahead of Election Day as his bid to unseat the Democrat incumbent remains in a dead heat.

As voters cast ballots in Mississippi, Kentucky and Virginia on Tuesday, many will have the opportunity to vote for candidates that hold unique roles impacting each race in different ways.

One of those candidates, Republican Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, his party's nominee for governor of the commonwealth, is the first Black gubernatorial nominee for any major party in Kentucky history.

He is also Kentucky's first Black attorney general and would be the state's first Black governor should he unseat incumbent Democrat Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday.

KARI LAKE BUILDS MOMENTUM WITH MORE BIG-NAME BACKING IN RACE TO FLIP ARIZONA SENATE SEAT

Republican Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron

Kentucky Republican nominee for governor, Attorney General Daniel Cameron speaks, at the annual St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic in Fancy Farm, Kentucky, on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Beshear has his own historical role in the race as one of the last remaining Democrat governors of a deep-red state. He also maintains one of the highest approval ratings for any governor in the country despite being the leader of largely Republican-leaning Kentucky.

If he wins on Tuesday, he will have done so with the support of liberals, moderates and conservatives alike.

In Mississippi, Brandon Presley, the Democrat nominee for governor, is the second cousin of famed rock ‘n’ roll legend Elvis Presley. He is also in position to be competitive with the conservative state's incumbent Republican governor, Tate Reeves.

DEMOCRAT GOV. ANDY BESHEAR SAYS KENTUCKY GOVERNOR RACE ‘HAS NOTHING TO DO’ WITH BIDEN AS VOTERS HEAD TO POLLS

Brandon Presley

Democrat Mississippi gubernatorial nominee Brandon Presley. (Fox News)

No Democrat has been elected to serve as governor of Mississippi since 1999, but Democrats have poured large sums of money into the race, seeing it as a potential pickup opportunity.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Should any of these candidates win their races, history will be made.

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more at our Fox News Digital election hub.

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.

More from Politics