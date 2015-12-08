Dem: U.S. must recognize 'Islamist ideology' as factor in attacks

Democratic Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard thinks recognizing those who adhere to a "political, totalitarian… Islamist ideology" as enemies of the U.S. could have prevented the mass shooting in San Bernardino, Calif.

The two-time Iraq War veteran and vice chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee appeared to split from leaders within her own party Tuesday, who've routinely refused to attribute recent terrorist attacks to radical Islamic extremism.

"If you look at the shooters in California, if you had recognized that this Islamist ideology is what is driving the San Bernardino killers, ISIS, Al Qaeda and these different attacks that are taking place, then you would have looked at Ms. Malik (the female suspect involved in the shooting), you would have looked at the fact that in the past she had been taught at these Madrassas that are known for radicalizing young girls and women," Gabbard told CNN's Chris Cuomo.

"You would have looked at that past that really indoctrinated them and radicalized them with this Islamist ideology. You would have looked at this Islamist ideology, this political, totalitarian ideology," she added.

