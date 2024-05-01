Dem senator leads bipartisan effort to strengthen Taiwan supply chain amid China threat

FIRST ON FOX: Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., led a bipartisan group in introducing a bill to fortify Taiwan and its supply chain as it continues to face military threats from China, which has made no secret of its plan to facilitate a reunification with the island.

On Thursday, the bipartisan Transpacific Allies Investing in Weapons to Advance National (TAIWAN) Security Act was introduced by Rosen and Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska. They were joined by Sens. Tim Kaine, D-Va., Rick Scott, R-Fla., Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., and Joni Ernst, R-Iowa.

"As China ramps up its military buildup and aggression towards Taiwan, we must not only ensure our strength, but also bolster the strength of our democratic ally, Taiwan," Rosen told Fox News Digital in a statement. "I’m proud to lead a bipartisan, bicameral bill to deepen the United States’ defense ties with Taiwan, enhance supply chain resilience, and help increase Taiwan’s military readiness."

The goal of the measure is to strengthen ties between the U.S. and Taiwan while also preemptively addressing any supply chain and readiness challenges it may face. Specifically, Rosen and Sullivan's bill would require Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to "appropriately consider" enhanced defense industrial base cooperation between the U.S. and Taiwan.

The bill is also bicameral, with a House version introduced by Reps. Michelle Steel, R-Calif., and Steven Horsford, D-Nev.

"It is no secret that Communist China’s evil dictator, [President] Xi Jinping, is planning to invade Taiwan and continue his attacks against democracy in a quest for world domination," Scott said in his own statement on the bill.

He emphasized that the U.S. "cannot sit back and let this happen, and that starts with supporting our peaceful and democratic ally Taiwan and its military."

After months of disagreement between Democrats and Republicans within the upper and lower chambers, a $95 billion foreign aid supplemental package was passed and signed into law by President Biden to support Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan.

The package included $8 billion to strengthen Taiwan and the Indo-Pacific against Chinese threats.

China spoke out against the foreign aid passage, promising to take "resolute and forceful steps" to defend itself.

According to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian on Monday, "This package gravely infringes upon China’s sovereignty."

Jian accused the U.S. of violating the "One China" principle by providing military aid to Taiwan, which it contends is part of its territory.

He further suggested the package emboldens "Taiwan independence separatist forces" on the island.

An admiral in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command recently testified before the Senate Armed Services Committee, telling members that China is preparing with "aggressive military buildup" to be "ready to invade Taiwan by 2027."