Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS

Dem senator leads bipartisan effort to strengthen Taiwan supply chain amid China threat

Sen Jacky Rosen says US must 'bolster the strength of our democratic ally'

By Julia Johnson Fox News
Published
close
Taiwan election shows people ‘firmly rejected reunification with China’ Video

Taiwan election shows people ‘firmly rejected reunification with China’

The Federalist senior contributor Helen Raleigh breaks down the significance of Taiwan’s election amid China tensions.

FIRST ON FOX: Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., led a bipartisan group in introducing a bill to fortify Taiwan and its supply chain as it continues to face military threats from China, which has made no secret of its plan to facilitate a reunification with the island.

On Thursday, the bipartisan Transpacific Allies Investing in Weapons to Advance National (TAIWAN) Security Act was introduced by Rosen and Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska. They were joined by Sens. Tim Kaine, D-Va., Rick Scott, R-Fla., Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., and Joni Ernst, R-Iowa.

"As China ramps up its military buildup and aggression towards Taiwan, we must not only ensure our strength, but also bolster the strength of our democratic ally, Taiwan," Rosen told Fox News Digital in a statement. "I’m proud to lead a bipartisan, bicameral bill to deepen the United States’ defense ties with Taiwan, enhance supply chain resilience, and help increase Taiwan’s military readiness."

REPUBLICANS ACCUSE BIDEN OF PUTTING 'MORE PRESSURE ON ISRAEL' THAN HAMAS AMID COLLEGE RIOTS

Sens. Jacky Rosen and Dan Sullivan

Sens. Jacky Rosen and Dan Sullivan teamed up for a bipartisan bill aimed at strengthening the relationship between the U.S. and Taiwan and reinforcing the island's supply chain. (Getty Images/File)

The goal of the measure is to strengthen ties between the U.S. and Taiwan while also preemptively addressing any supply chain and readiness challenges it may face. Specifically, Rosen and Sullivan's bill would require Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to "appropriately consider" enhanced defense industrial base cooperation between the U.S. and Taiwan.

The bill is also bicameral, with a House version introduced by Reps. Michelle Steel, R-Calif., and Steven Horsford, D-Nev.

"It is no secret that Communist China’s evil dictator, [President] Xi Jinping, is planning to invade Taiwan and continue his attacks against democracy in a quest for world domination," Scott said in his own statement on the bill. 

SEN TIM SCOTT SLAMS 'DISGUSTING' COURT GAG ORDER RESTRICTING TRUMP'S 'FIRST AMENDMENT RIGHTS'

President Tsai

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP/File)

He emphasized that the U.S. "cannot sit back and let this happen, and that starts with supporting our peaceful and democratic ally Taiwan and its military."

After months of disagreement between Democrats and Republicans within the upper and lower chambers, a $95 billion foreign aid supplemental package was passed and signed into law by President Biden to support Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan.

The package included $8 billion to strengthen Taiwan and the Indo-Pacific against Chinese threats.

Sen. Jacky Rosen

Rosen led a bipartisan and bicameral group on the legislation. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough/File)

SEN VANCE QUESTIONS DOJ ON COMPANIES FAVORING MIGRANT WORKERS OVER AMERICANS

China spoke out against the foreign aid passage, promising to take "resolute and forceful steps" to defend itself. 

According to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian on Monday, "This package gravely infringes upon China’s sovereignty."

xi jinping military

Chinese President Xi Jinping (Florence Lo/Pool/Getty Images/File)

Jian accused the U.S. of violating the "One China" principle by providing military aid to Taiwan, which it contends is part of its territory.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He further suggested the package emboldens "Taiwan independence separatist forces" on the island.

An admiral in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command recently testified before the Senate Armed Services Committee, telling members that China is preparing with "aggressive military buildup" to be "ready to invade Taiwan by 2027."

Julia Johnson is a politics writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business, leading coverage of the U.S. Senate. She was previously a politics reporter at the Washington Examiner. 

Follow Julia's reporting on X at @JuliaaJohnson_ and send tips to Julia.Johnson@fox.com.

More from Politics