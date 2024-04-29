China threatens retaliation for Taiwan, TikTok law signed by Biden

China on Monday is threatening to take "resolute and forceful steps" to defend itself after President Biden recently signed a bill that provides foreign aid to Taiwan and forces TikTok’s China-based owner to sell the app or be banned in the U.S.

The legislation approved by Biden last Wednesday offers $95 billion in assistance to Ukraine and Israel, including nearly $2 billion to replenish U.S. weapons provided to Taiwan and other regional allies, according to The Associated Press. It also gives ByteDance nine months to sell TikTok, as well as a possible three-month extension if a sale is in progress.

"China firmly rejects the U.S. passing and signing into law the military aid package containing negative content on China," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said in a briefing Monday. "We have lodged serious representations to the U.S."

"This package gravely infringes upon China’s sovereignty. It includes large military aid to Taiwan, which seriously violates the one-China principle... and sends a seriously wrong signal to ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces," he continued. "The legislation undermines the principles of market economy and fair competition by wantonly going after other countries’ companies in the name of ‘national security,’ which once again reveals the U.S.’s hegemonic and bullying nature."

China has been engaged in a territorial dispute with Taiwan, which has welcomed the legislation by saying it will help security, according to Reuters.

"If the United States clings obstinately to its course, China will take resolute and forceful steps to firmly defend its own security and development interests," Lin reportedly added.

U.S. lawmakers have accused TikTok of being a risk to U.S. national security, collecting user data, and spreading propaganda.

China has previously said it would oppose forcing the sale of TikTok. TikTok has long denied it is a security threat and is preparing a lawsuit to block the legislation.

