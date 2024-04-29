Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

China

China threatens retaliation for Taiwan, TikTok law signed by Biden

Newly passed bill gives ByteDance nine months to sell popular app or be banned in the US

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
Foreign aid bill leaves TikTok’s future in the US uncertain Video

Foreign aid bill leaves TikTok’s future in the US uncertain

Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram reports on TikTok users fighting back against a potential ban.

China on Monday is threatening to take "resolute and forceful steps" to defend itself after President Biden recently signed a bill that provides foreign aid to Taiwan and forces TikTok’s China-based owner to sell the app or be banned in the U.S. 

The legislation approved by Biden last Wednesday offers $95 billion in assistance to Ukraine and Israel, including nearly $2 billion to replenish U.S. weapons provided to Taiwan and other regional allies, according to The Associated Press. It also gives ByteDance nine months to sell TikTok, as well as a possible three-month extension if a sale is in progress. 

"China firmly rejects the U.S. passing and signing into law the military aid package containing negative content on China," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said in a briefing Monday. "We have lodged serious representations to the U.S." 

"This package gravely infringes upon China’s sovereignty. It includes large military aid to Taiwan, which seriously violates the one-China principle... and sends a seriously wrong signal to ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces," he continued. "The legislation undermines the principles of market economy and fair competition by wantonly going after other countries’ companies in the name of ‘national security,’ which once again reveals the U.S.’s hegemonic and bullying nature." 

BIDEN CAMPAIGN TO STAY ON TIKTOK EVEN AFTER PRESIDENT SIGNS LAW TO FORCE SALE OR BAN APP IN US 

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian at press conference

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian attends a press conference in Beijing, China, on March 20.  (Reuters/Tingshu Wang)

China has been engaged in a territorial dispute with Taiwan, which has welcomed the legislation by saying it will help security, according to Reuters. 

"If the United States clings obstinately to its course, China will take resolute and forceful steps to firmly defend its own security and development interests," Lin reportedly added. 

TAIWAN PRESIDENT-ELECT CHOOSES NEW FOREIGN, DEFENSE MINISTERS AS CHINA ANNEXATION THREATS INTENSIFY 

President Biden and TikTok

President Biden, left, has signed a bill into law that forces the China-based owner of TikTok to sell the app or be banned in the U.S. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

U.S. lawmakers have accused TikTok of being a risk to U.S. national security, collecting user data, and spreading propaganda.

Taiwan military vehicles equipped with U.S. missiles

Military vehicles equipped with U.S.-made TOW 2A missiles can be seen during a live fire drill in Pingtung, Taiwan in July 2023. (REUTERS/Ann Wang)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

China has previously said it would oppose forcing the sale of TikTok. TikTok has long denied it is a security threat and is preparing a lawsuit to block the legislation. 

Fox News’ Brooke Singman and The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

More from Politics