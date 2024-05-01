Sen Tim Scott slams 'disgusting' court gag order restricting Trump's 'First Amendment rights'

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., eviscerated a New York judge's decision to impose thousands of dollars of fines on former President Trump for violating a gag order, calling the move "disgusting."

According to the top Trump-endorser and potential vice presidential pick, the judge is "getting rid of his First Amendment rights."

"It is actually limiting our freedom of expression as Americans," he told Fox News Digital in an interview.

NY DEM SENS. SCHUMER, GILLIBRAND AVOID COLUMBIA CAMPUS AS 'SQUAD' DESCENDS TO BACK AGITATORS

Judge Juan Merchan, who is presiding in the New York v. Trump trial in Manhattan, levied nine fines, $1,000 per post, that violated his gag order, against Trump on Tuesday. The fines amounted to $9,000 for the former president. The gag order bars Trump from discussing witnesses and family members of court officials publicly.

Trump's defense argued that the order violated his First Amendment rights, which Scott echoed on Tuesday.

"This court system in New York, like the DOJ, [is] actually targeting Republicans [and] defending Democrats," the senator claimed.

SEN VANCE QUESTIONS DOJ ON COMPANIES FAVORING MIGRANT WORKERS OVER AMERICANS

He added that, fortunately, Trump was "hardwired for the stress and pressure" that comes with the cases he faces as a result of "a two-tiered justice system."

Scott warned that if it weren't Trump being unfairly stripped of free speech rights, it could be average Americans. "President Trump rises to the occasion," because he knows this, he said.

According to the South Carolina Republican, people, including Trump, should "of course" have the ability and right "to talk about the challenges that he faces in a place where 96% of the people don't agree with his politics or who he is."

SENATE GRIDLOCK COULD WORSEN WITH ROMNEY, SINEMA, MANCHIN RETIREMENTS: EXPERTS

Scott also claimed the gag order enforcement and fines are not related to "the actual case."

"This is about making a decision of who the next president of the United States will be," he said, reiterating Trump's claim that the various indictments and court proceedings against him ahead of the 2024 election are a form of electoral interference.

Trump's campaign referred Fox News Digital to the former president's Truth Social post about the gag order and fines. "This Judge has taken away my Constitutional Right to FREE SPEECH. I am the only Presidential Candidate in History to be GAGGED. This whole ‘Trial’ is RIGGED, and by taking away my FREEDOM OF SPEECH, THIS HIGHLY CONFLICTED JUDGE IS RIGGING THE PRESIDENTIAL OF 2024 ELECTION. ELECTION INTERFERENCE!!!" he wrote.

Fox News Digital reached out to the New York state court system for comment.

GOP SENATORS AIR 'DEEP CONCERNS' OVER NPR BIAS, URGE CEO TO ‘START A COURSE CORRECTION’

Scott has been named by Trump as a contender for his running mate going into the November election against Biden, even remarking that the South Carolina senator is "a much better" advocate for him than Scott was for himself during his own presidential bid.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News recently confirmed that Trump is hosting a major donor retreat later this week in Palm Beach, Florida. The retreat will feature several well-known Republicans who are widely regarded as potential running mates, including Scott.

Some of the other 16 special guests listed for the event include Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida, and JD Vance of Ohio, Govs. Doug Burgum of North Dakota and Kristi Noem of South Dakota, and Reps. Elise Stefanik of New York and Byron Donalds of Florida.

Fox News Digital's Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.