Dem plot to limit Trump war powers on Cuba fails as GOP falls in line with military action abroad

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republicans stifled Senate Democrats’ attempt to prevent President Donald Trump from bringing military action close to home before any action has actually been taken by the administration.

Democrats failed to advance a forward-looking war powers resolution that would handcuff Trump’s ability to use military force against Cuba, which lies roughly 90 miles from the coast of Florida.

The move was spurred by his recent comments that once the U.S. was finished in Iran, it would make moves on the island nation.

REPUBLICANS SCRAMBLE TO FUND SECRET SERVICE AFTER TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT AMID RECORD-BREAKING SHUTDOWN

"All my life I've been hearing about the United States and Cuba — when will the United States do it? I do believe I'll be the honor, having the honor of taking Cuba," Trump said in March.

The resolution, introduced by Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., would require the removal of forces from within or around Cuba and considers the "use of the United States Coast Guard and other components of the Armed Forces to conduct a blockade or quarantine of Cuba" a hostile act that would require Congress’ approval.

Still, Trump has not taken action on Cuba while the U.S. is engaged in the war in Iran.

SENATE GOP BLOCKS FIFTH DEM BID TO END TRUMP’S IRAN WAR AS DIVISIONS GROW

Kaine’s war powers resolution marked a momentary departure from Democrats’ quest to rein in Trump’s authority in the Middle East. Republicans have so far batted down five attempts to cease hostilities in the region.

When asked by Fox News Digital if he was surprised that most Republicans had stayed in line, save for Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., Kaine said, "You gotta ask Republicans about their position."

"There are many saying that the 60-day time frame is relevant to them," Kaine said. "We’ll see that because we’ll have an Iran war vote close to the 60-day [deadline] by the end of this week."

‘ILLEGALS FIRST’: SENATE REPUBLICANS BLAST SCHUMER’S GAMBIT TO FORCE VOTE ON PROTECTING HAITIAN MIGRANTS

Support for that conflict, while still holding out among most Senate Republicans, is growing strained by the day as the 60-day deadline for Congress to weigh in under the War Powers Resolution Act is set to hit this week.

At least three Senate Republicans — Susan Collins of Maine, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, and John Curtis of Utah — said they wouldn’t extend Trump’s war in the region after 60 days. And Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, is working on an Authorization for the Use of Military Force (AUMF) for lawmakers to weigh in on the conflict.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., argued that Republicans should "do Trump a favor" by joining Democrats to block future engagements with Cuba without congressional approval.

"The last thing working Americans need right now is another war, let alone one that’s 90 miles south of the United States," Schumer said on the Senate floor. "Republicans must get out in front of a looming catastrophe in Cuba before it gets even worse, as they should have done with Trump's war in Iran."