Politics

Dem lawmaker compares ICE agents to Nazis and Gestapo during fiery House hearing on enforcement

Rep Dan Goldman clashes with ICE acting director Todd Lyons

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
Lawmakers spark fascist comparisons during heated ICE oversight hearing Video

Lawmakers spark fascist comparisons during heated ICE oversight hearing

House hearing turns heated as Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., invokes Nazi Germany while questioning ICE chief Todd Lyons over agents asking for proof of citizenship Tuesday in Washington, D.C. (Credit: CSPAN)

Democratic lawmakers compared Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to Nazis and the Gestapo during a heated House Homeland Security Committee hearing Tuesday, as the agency’s acting director faced sharp questioning over enforcement tactics and accountability.

The exchange turned explosive when Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., pressed ICE acting director Todd Lyons on whether agents have been asking people on the streets to show proof of U.S. citizenship, citing reports claiming that American citizens have allegedly been questioned during immigration enforcement actions.

Goldman escalated the line of questioning by invoking historical comparisons, asking pointedly, "Is Nazi Germany one?" after Lyons acknowledged that "very nefarious regimes" had required proof of citizenship. Goldman also pressed Lyons on whether the Soviet Union employed similar tactics.

Lyons pushed back, calling the comparison inappropriate and "the wrong type of questioning," before snapping, saying, "The Holocaust Museum is on 14th Street and Independence. If you want to go see Nazis, that’s where it is."

MARYLAND DEMOCRAT’S BILL SEEKS TO ‘DIGITALLY UNMASK’ ICE AGENTS AFTER FATAL MINNEAPOLIS SHOOTING

ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons testifies during House Homeland Security Committee hearing.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement acting director Todd Lyons testifies during a House Homeland Security Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 10, 2026.  (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Goldman reclaimed his time and accused ICE leadership of having it "backwards," arguing that public criticism of the agency stemmed from its own conduct.

"People are simply making valid observations about your tactics, which are un-American and outright fascist," Goldman said. "So I have a simple suggestion. If you don't want to be called a fascist regime or secret police, then stop acting like one."

Goldman’s questioning followed Lyons’ own testimony earlier in the hearing, in which the ICE acting director said agents have been labeled "Gestapo or secret police" by elected officials and activists. Lyons tied that rhetoric to what he described as a sharp rise in threats and assaults against ICE personnel, saying it has endangered agents and their families.

BORDER CZAR TOM HOMAN CALLS ANTI-ICE ROADBLOCKS IN MINNEAPOLIS A 'JOKE' AFTER POLICE CHIEF DISBANDS THEM

ICE, CBP and USCIS leaders testify before House Homeland Security Committee in Washington.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement acting director Todd Lyons testifies alongside U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Joseph Edlow during a House Homeland Security Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on Feb. 10, 2026. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Nazi references surfaced elsewhere during the hearing as well. Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., cited "Greg Bovino, who styled himself in Nazi attire," while criticizing federal immigration operations in Minnesota and the use of masked agents during recent enforcement actions.

The hearing focused on oversight of the Department of Homeland Security and its immigration enforcement agencies amid questions about the limited use of body cameras, particularly following the fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis last month.

Gregory Bovino and U.S. federal agents in Illinois

U.S. Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino was also compared to a Nazi.  (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Lawmakers raised concerns about agents operating in masks or unmarked gear, whether encounters involving U.S. citizens are being adequately documented and whether the lack of body-camera footage has hindered transparency and accountability in recent use-of-force incidents.

Under questioning, Lyons acknowledged that only a fraction of ICE agents are currently equipped with body cameras, as lawmakers pressed the agency to expand their use and release footage to the public.

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.

