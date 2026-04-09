Dem governor says 'something genuinely wrong with' Trump, urges removal from office for 'national security'

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Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, a Democrat who is seeking election to a third term, is again calling for the ouster of President Donald Trump via the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

"President Trump threatened to wipe out an entire civilization. Let's be honest: There is something genuinely wrong with this man, and the 25th Amendment must be invoked before it's too late," Pritzker declared in a video posted to X on Wednesday.

"For the sake of our national security, Donald Trump needs to go now," he added.

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Pritzker previously called for use of the 25th Amendment earlier this week after Trump issued a controversial Tuesday Truth Social post in which he threatened that an entire "civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again."

"This is not foreign policy, it’s a deranged mad man threatening to wipe out an entire country. It's past time. The 25th Amendment must be invoked," the governor asserted in a post on X.

Later that day, Pritzker pointed out that he had also urged use of the 25th Amendment months ago.

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"I've been saying it for months: Donald Trump needs to go," Pritzker wrote in a post on X that featured a video clip of him calling for the use of the 25th Amendment last year.

In part of that 2025 video clip, the governor said of Trump, "There is something genuinely wrong with this man, and the 25th Amendment ought to be invoked."

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment on Thursday.

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Trump ultimately announced a ceasefire on Tuesday evening, agreeing to stop any attacks for two weeks. But that has not stopped some Democrats, like Pritzker, from advocating for the president to be booted from office.