'Delusional' Hillary Clinton savagely mocked for LA riots response: 'Only leftists disable comments'

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was brutally mocked by critics over a "delusional" X post describing the anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles as "peaceful demonstrations" while pinning blame on President Donald Trump for sowing "chaos" in southern California.

"Comments off lol. She can’t handle the ratio. This is what Hillary Clinton calls 'peaceful demonstrations,'" popular conservative X account Libs of TikTok posted, referring to how comments on Clinton's post were restricted to only permit ones from accounts Clinton follows on the social media platform and accompanied by footage of the destruction in LA.

The message was in response to Clinton posting her first and only comment as of Tuesday morning regarding the Los Angeles riots, describing them as "peaceful demonstrations" before Trump mobilized the National Guard over the weekend.

"California Governor Newsom didn't request the National Guard be deployed to his state following peaceful demonstrations. Trump sent them anyway," Clinton posted on X. "It's the first time in 60 years a president has made that choice. Trump's goal isn't to keep Californians safe. His goal is to cause chaos, because chaos is good for Trump."

The comment sparked widespread backlash among critics, who repeatedly urged the former first lady to "shut up" and accused her of turning off comments to the post amid the backlash.

"Ever notice that only leftists disable comments?" California Republican Liberty Caucus chair John Dennis posted in response to Clinton.

Social media users were able to respond to Clinton through quote engagements, but not through direct replies as of Tuesday morning.

"These are not peaceful Hillary," Florida Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna posted to X.

"A public figure and a fraud like herself shouldn’t be able to lock her replies, @elonmusk," one person responded on X, tagging X owner Elon Musk.

"Hey @ElonMusk, can you make it so that government officials and former government officials cannot turn off their replies," another user posted.

"Accusing the National Guard of causing chaos is a serious allegation that requires serious proof. I see none," one social media commenter posted.

"Hillary Clinton is delusional if nothing else," another posted in response to footage of a fire raging as rioters waved a Mexican flag.

Riots broke out in the left-wing city Friday evening after federal law enforcement officials converged on Los Angeles to carry out immigration raids as part of Trump's vow to deport illegal aliens who flooded the nation under the Biden administration. Local leaders such as Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and Newsom, however, quickly denounced the raids in public statements while offering words of support for illegal immigrants in the state.

Protests over the raids soon devolved into violence as rioters targeted federal law enforcement officials, including launching rocks at officials, with videos showing people looting local stores, setting cars on fire and taking over a freeway.

Trump announced Saturday that he was deploying 2,000 National Guard members to help quell the violence, bypassing the governor, who typically activates the National Guard. California subsequently filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration for efforts to allegedly "federalize the California National Guard."

As the riots continued raging on Monday, the Trump administration deployed hundreds of U.S. Marines to respond to anti-immigration chaos.

"Approximately 700 Marines with 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines, 1st Marine Division will seamlessly integrate with the Title 10 forces under Task Force 51 who are protecting federal personnel and federal property in the greater Los Angeles area," U.S. Northern Command said in a Monday statement.

Trump defended in a Truth Social post early Tuesday morning that if he "didn’t ‘SEND IN THE TROOPS’ to Los Angeles the last three nights, that once beautiful and great City would be burning to the ground right now."

"Much like 25,000 houses burned to the ground in L.A. do to an incompetent Governor and Mayor – Incidentally, the much more difficult, time consuming, and stringent FEDERAL PERMITTING PROCESS is virtually complete on these houses, while the easy and simple City and State Permits are disastrously bungled up and WAY BEHIND SCHEDULE! They are a total mess, and will be for a long time. People want to rebuild their houses. Call your incompetent Governor and Mayor, the Federal permitting is DONE!!!" Trump continued, referring to the thousands of homes that burned in southern California wildfires that gripped the Los Angeles area in January.

Fox News Digital reached out to Clinton's office for comment on the social media post, but did not immediately receive a reply.