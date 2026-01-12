Expand / Collapse search
Former Dem Rep. Mary Peltola announces U.S. Senate run: "Put Alaska first"

The former congresswoman announced her Senate bid against Sen. Dan Sullivan after losing her House seat to GOP. Rep. Nick Begich III in 2024

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Alaska lawmaker says now is the time to use LNG as major trade negotiation Video

Alaska lawmaker says now is the time to use LNG as major trade negotiation

Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-AK, tells Fox News Digital the White House is onboard with an 800 mile project that will create thousands of jobs and boost trade with Asia-Pacific

Former Rep. Mary Peltola on Monday announced her intent to run for a U.S. Senate seat to represent Alaska, in a race to unseat two-term GOP Sen. Dan Sullivan.

In a 2-minute video, Peltola cited "scarcity" and inflation as problems Alaskans currently face. 

"Growing up, Alaska was a place of abundance. Now, we have scarcity," Peltola said. "The salmon, large game, and migratory birds that used to fill our freezers are harder to find. So we buy more groceries, with crushing prices."

ALASKA NATIVES DEFY DEMOCRATS, CHAMPION PUSH TO REVIVE ARCTIC DRILLING THAT BIDEN SHUT DOWN

Mary Peltola

Former Rep. Mary Peltola, D-Alaska., on Monday announced that she will seek to unseat Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan.  (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Peltola previously served in the House as Alaska's lone representative. She won a special 2022 election and full term later that same year in which she defeated four other candidates, including former Gov. Sarah Palin.

She lost her House seat in 2024 to Republican challenger Nick Begich III. 

Peltola pointed to the state's two late Republicans as examples of what happened to lawmakers with agendas in Washington who put politics over the needs of the state. 

"Our delegation used to stand up to their party and put Alaska first," Peltola said. "Ted Stevens and Don Young ignored Lower 48 partisanship to fight for things like public media and disaster relief because Alaska depends on them."

TRUMP ADMIN ANNOUNCES BIG STEP TOWARD ‘ENERGY DOMINANCE’ WITH MASSIVE ALASKA LNG PROJECT ALLIANCE

A photo of Nick Begich

Rep. Nick Begich, photographed at the Resource Industry Trade Organizations Host Congressional Candidate Forum.  (Ash Adams for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

"Ted Stevens often said, ‘to hell with politics, put Alaska first'," she added. "It’s about time Alaskans teach the rest of the country what Alaska First and, really, America First looks like."

Peltola's announcement comes as Democrats are getting ready to try and take back both chambers of Congress in November's midterm elections. 

In a video last month posted online by the Democratic-aligned super PAC Senate Majority PAC, the group chided Sullivan for voting for higher costs for health care and other essentials. 

In response, Sullivan, while standing on skis, boasted about tax cuts and railed about Democrats and the Biden administration for policies he said didn't benefit Alaska. 

Sen. Dan Sullivan

Two-term Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Ak., at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 9, 2025. (ALLISON ROBBERT/AFP via Getty Images)

"They want what Democrats always want when they're in charge in D.C.," Sullivan said, referring to at least 70 executive orders signed by Biden that he said negatively impacted Alaska.

