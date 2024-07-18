From debate catastrophe to standing down: Biden’s road to the exit

What started as a bad debate ended with the suspension of an incumbent's presidential campaign.

On Sunday, the president officially dropped out of the 2024 presidential race against former President Trump. Here is a timeline of the downfall of Biden's re-election campaign:

THE DEBATE

Biden participated in the first presidential debate against Trump on June 27, igniting immediate concern within his party over his fitness after he was seen speaking with a raspy voice, jumbling up his words, and struggling to complete full sentences.

Biden blamed a cold, recent international travel, and one "bad night" for the performance – but this did not ease concern over the commander in chief's health status.

Concerns over his fitness, mental competency and overall strength as a candidate quickly overtook conversation on the campaign trail and on Capitol Hill – the initial spiral of his campaign.

FIRST DEMOCRAT TURNS ON BIDEN

Biden attempted to divert the conversation by assuring he would not drop out of the race and "isn't going anywhere," but his efforts were unsuccessful.

Within days of the debate, the first Democratic member of Congress called on Biden to drop out of the 2024 race, citing concerns over his ability to beat Trump in November.

On July 2, just five days after the debate, Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, became the first of many to break from their party's nominee.

"Instead of reassuring voters, the president failed to effectively defend his many accomplishments and expose Trump's many lies," Doggett said in a statement. "I am hopeful that he will make the painful and difficult decision to withdraw. I respectfully call on him to do so."

CALLS TO DROP OUT INCREASE

July 8 – Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash.: "He has health care concerns. You saw that at the White House press conference today, where there were not clear answers given. So I just think at, this point, there are other people that could deliver that message better. And the stakes are so high."

July 9 – Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J.: "I realize this is hard, but we have done hard things in the pursuit of democracy since the founding of this nation. It is time to do so again. And because I know President Biden cares deeply about the future of our country, I am asking that he declare that he won't run for reelection and will help lead us through a process toward a new nominee."

CAMPAIGN CRISIS: DEMS WHO HAVE CALLED FOR BIDEN TO DROP OUT OR RAISED CONCERNS ABOUT HIS HEALTH

July 10 – Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vt., "We cannot unsee President Biden’s disastrous debate performance. We cannot ignore or dismiss the valid questions raised since that night."

July 12 – George Clooney: "We are not going to win in November with this president. On top of that, we won’t win the House, and we’re going to lose the Senate. This isn’t only my opinion; this is the opinion of every senator and Congress member and governor who I’ve spoken with in private. Every single one, irrespective of what he or she is saying publicly."

Within two weeks of the debate, nearly two dozen Democratic representatives had called on Biden to be replaced as the nominee.

THE GAFFES CONTINUE

The president was seen making several new gaffes in the crucial days following his performance at the first presidential debate, only elevating concern over his mental competency.

Biden accidentally introduced Russian President Vladimir Putin instead of the intended speaker, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at the 2024 NATO Summit.

"And now I want to hand it over to the President of Ukraine, who has as much courage as he has determination, ladies and gentlemen President Putin," Biden said, walking away from the podium before shuffling back and correcting himself. "We're going to beat President Putin."

Asked about Vice President Harris' ability to win in November if she were the Democratic nominee, Biden referred to Trump as being his vice president.

"Look, I wouldn't've picked Vice President Trump to be vice president, did I think she's not qualified to be president," Biden said during a July news conference.

After the assassination attempt of Trump, Biden said "in America, we resolve our differences at the battle box." The White House transcription of the speech was edited with the word "battle" crossed out a "ballot" added next to it.

TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Former President Trump survived an assassination attempt during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, suffering a gunshot wound to the ear in the shooting that took the life of one rally attendee.

On that same day, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., reportedly "conveyed the views of his caucus directly to President Biden" during a one-on-one meeting in Delaware.

Biden, who condemned the attack, saw some relief for his campaign in the days following the Trump rally shooting, but the Democratic push for him to drop out was far from over.

BIDEN LOSES LEADERSHIP

Calls for Biden to be replaced as the nominee resurfaced, with reports that the president's most loyal confidants in House and Senate leadership were asking the president to consider dropping out of the race.

On July 17, top House Democrat and California Senate candidate Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., called on Biden to drop out.

"A second Trump presidency will undermine the very foundation of our democracy, and I have serious concerns about whether the president can defeat Donald Trump in November," Schiff said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Former President Barack Obama reportedly told his allies that he believes Biden needs to reconsider his candidacy, the Washington Post reported, citing multiple people briefed on his thinking.