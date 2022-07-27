DCCC chair under fire for 'wasting' Democratic donors' money on 'far-right republicans'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) Chair, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y., is taking heat from his primary opponent for "wasting" Democratic donations on ad campaigns boosting "far-right" Republican primary candidates.

New York Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, who is running in the Democratic primary against Maloney in New York's 17th Congressional District, ripped her opponent and the DCCC for their election strategy in a Wednesday statement.

"DCCC Chair Sean Patrick Maloney is wasting valuable Democratic resources by investing in far-right Republicans instead of funding Democratic candidates. This is a dangerous investment and asymmetric risk. Just a few years ago, many Democrats also wrongly believed Donald Trump winning the Republican primary would ensure a Democratic Presidential victory -- and they were sorely mistaken," Biaggi said.

Democratic organizations have reportedly spent nearly $44 million in campaigns boosting far right candidates in an effort to persuade Republican voters to select candidates Democrats view as easier to beat in the general election in November.

"Democrats win when we invest in candidates who put working people ahead of corporate donors," Biaggi said. "Unfortunately, Sean Patrick Maloney would rather take dangerous risks in Republican primaries than invest in working class champions. Maloney's latest GOP investments are just one more sign that we need new bold Democrats in Congress who will put working people first."

Mia Ehrenberg, a spokesperson for the Maloney campaign, pushed back against Biaggi's criticism in an exclusive statement to Fox News Digital.

"Rep. Maloney is fighting every day to ensure Democrats hold the House this fall and keep dangerous MAGA Republicans, who want to ban abortion nationwide and take our nation backwards, out of power," Ehrenberg said. "Unlike his primary opponent, Congressman Maloney has experience winning tough elections in a Trump district and reaching swing voters, which is why he was chosen by his peers to lead the DCCC during this critical moment. Just as he’s won close elections in the past, he will lead the party to victory this November."

Sen. Biaggi's press team told Fox News Thursday that they have nothing more to add and would let the statement speak for itself.

The most recent effort from the DCCC was an ad campaign about John Gibbs, the Trump-backed candidate running in Michigan's Third Congressional District, that claimed he "is too conservative for West Michigan."

The GOP candidate is running against Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., in the upcoming primary, a representative who was one of the ten Republicans who voted to impeach former President Trump after the January 6 Capitol riot.

Progressive group Justice Democrats confronted the organization on Twitter following the Michigan ad saying the "Democratic Party leadership will literally support Republicans before they start supporting progressives."

The DCCC told Fox News Monday that the committee plans to spend roughly $425,000 on ads in the Michigan race.

A similar attempt came from the Arizona Democratic Party, who recently sent out an email blast "thanking" GOP gubernatorial primary candidate Karrin Taylor Robson for her many contributions to the Democratic Party over the years.

Following the email release, the Robson campaign told Fox News Digital that they believed it was an attempt to promote her Trump-endorsed primary opponent, Kari Lake.

Maloney and Biaggi will face off in the Aug. 22 primary for the Democratic nomination in New York's 17th Congressional District.

Fox News Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report.