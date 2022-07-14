Arizona Democratic Party 'thanks' GOP candidate for her donations, weeks before primary

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Arizona Democratic Party ‘thanked’ GOP gubernatorial candidate Karrin Taylor Robson for allegedly helping Democrats get elected over the years with her many donations to the party, in an apparent attempt to interfere with the upcoming Aug. 2 primary.

"The Arizona Democratic Party would like to extend a warm "thank you" to Karrin Taylor Robinson for her longtime financial support to help elect Democratic candidates up and down the ballot," said the statement.

The organization was clearly targeting Robson, who appears to be the front-runner in her race, making her the harder candidate to beat in November's midterm election.

"While Robson uses her millions to buy TV ads and hide her true self, voters just aren't buying what she's selling. And it's no surprise — this is precisely the kind of political hypocrisy that aggravates people," Arizona Democratic Party spokesperson Josselyn Berry also wrote in the statement.

Berry continued: "As the Republican primary for governor continues to stir toxic infighting, the Arizona Democratic Party will always be grateful for Robson's longtime support in helping elect Democrats up and down the ballot, including this November."

The claims suggest that Republican candidate Robson gave "thousands of dollars to Democratic candidates as recently as 2020," ultimately aiding in the election of many Democrats over the years.

Josselyn Berry did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Spokesperson for the Karrin for Arizona campaign Matthew Benson told Fox News Digital Thursday, "Just like Democrats are meddling in GOP primaries across the country, they’re trying desperately to boost Kari Lake in Arizona because they prefer to run against her in November. The Democrats aren’t dumb; they’ve seen the polling and know Karrin Taylor Robson’s conservative record and broad coalition will be unbeatable in the General Election."

The organization is attempting to foil the GOP primary, and the Karrin for Arizona campaign believes it's an effort from the Democrat party to turn voters in the direction of her primary opponent, Trump-endorsed Kari Lake, who appears to be the easier candidate for Democrats to beat in the midterms.

Arizona is a critical swing state in the midterms this November and will play a key role in deciding which party will take control of the Senate. The state's primary election will take place on August 2, 2022.