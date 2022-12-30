DC Mayor Bowser says police believed Jan. 6 rioters would be friendly to law enforcement

Mayor of Washington, D.C., Muriel Bowser told the House select committee investigating the Capitol riots that police had suffered "intelligence failures" due to believing the rioters would be sympathetic to law enforcement.

Bowser's reflections on the Jan. 6 riots have been made public in the recently released transcripts of committee hearings.

"People thought they were friendly to law enforcement and that they loved their country," Bowser told the committee.

She added, "People didn’t think that these White nationalists would overthrow the Capitol building,"

The committee's final report, which culminates an 18-month investigation, details the committee’s findings on the Capitol protests, alleging that former President Donald Trump played a key role in motivating it.

"The central cause of January 6th was one man, former President Donald Trump, who many others followed," the report reads. "None of the events of January 6th would have happened without him."

The committee on Wednesday decided to withdraw its subpoena of former President Donald Trump as it concludes its work.

Trump's testimony was no longer needed, according to the panel's chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss.

Thompson noted in a letter to Trump's attorneys: "In light of the imminent end of our investigation, the Select Committee can no longer pursue the specific information covered by the subpoena."

Trump was initially subpoenaed by the committee in October for testimony and documents regarding the protests at the Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021.

