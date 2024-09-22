Andrew Cuomo slams 'defund the police' movement in fiery church speech: 'Dumbest words ever uttered'

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo slammed progressive policies and defended law enforcement in an ardent speech against far-left politics on Sunday.

Speaking at Bedford Central Presbyterian Church in Brooklyn, New York, Cuomo began by endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for the upcoming presidential election, calling her "smart and qualified."

"She is going to unite the Democrats," the former politician said. "She's going to bring a new energy. And because the opponent is Donald Trump and we've seen that and we're not going back there again."

But the Democrat noted that Harris getting into office wouldn't "solve all our problems" because government "isn't working for people on a very basic level," and launched into a six-minute rant against progressive politics.

"Things are getting worse, not better," Cuomo continued. "And I think it's time that we take a fresh look and take a new perspective when we look at what's going on."

"Today, we have a great political argument on the Democratic side: Who is more progressive?" he added. "I don't even think they know what the word means, progressive. You cannot be a progressive if you don't make progress."

Cuomo, who served as NYC governor from 2011 to 2021, said that the U.S. was "going backwards" thanks to progressive policies.

"Some people think it's progressive to say, ‘Defund the police,’" he noted. "Yes, in theory, if everybody had an education and everybody had a job, nobody would need to commit a crime. I get the theory, but it's not that simple."

"'Defund the police' are the three dumbest words ever uttered in politics," Cuomo added.

Cuomo also called out the migrant issue in New York City, saying that the government "can't just have 100,000 migrants coming into New York City and only New York City."

"Nowhere else in the state of New York, only New York City," the Democrat stated. "And leave it all up to New York City to pay for hotels, pay for health care, over $10 billion. No plan by the federal government, no real help from the state."

Cuomo then encouraged the audience to "forget the labels" and remember to vote in November.

"Remember the only questions that matter: Who is going to help you and your family and who is going to get the job done?" he concluded.