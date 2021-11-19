Tom Cotton demands Biden 'publicly apologize' to Kyle Rittenhouse

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Tom Cotton , R-Ark., demanded President Biden "publicly apologize" to Kyle Rittenhouse for suggesting that he was a White supremacist during Biden's 2020 campaign.

Rittenhouse was acquitted on Friday of all charges in the high-profile case that stemmed from the Kenosha, Wisconsin, riots last summer.

During his presidential campaign, Biden included an image of Rittenhouse in a video he tweeted attempting to link former President Trump to White supremacists. Biden was asked on Friday about his past characterization of Rittenhouse but declined to answer directly whether he stands by it.

There is no evidence to link Rittenhouse to White supremacy.

Following the acquittal, Cotton put Biden on blast online, demanding the commander in chief "publicly apologize" to Rittenhouse.

"Joe Biden needs to publicly apologize to Kyle Rittenhouse," Cotton tweeted.

Jurors deliberated for a total of 26 hours and found Rittenhouse not guilty on five counts: first-degree reckless homicide, two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment.

Judge Bruce Schroeder had previously dismissed two counts related to his weapon.

Rittenhouse, 18, would have faced a mandatory life sentence if found guilty and convicted of first-degree intentional homicide.

The verdict came on the fourth day of deliberations and 15th day of the trial.

Fox News’ Audrey Conklin contributed reporting.