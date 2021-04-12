Corporations fear woke left minority more than silent majority: Hanson

Hoover Institute Senior Fellow Victor Davis Hanson said Monday that the push by CEOs against the Georgia voting law stems from the notion that they fear "woke" individuals more than the silent majority. Hanson pointed out polling that shows about 70 percent of Americans support voter identification requirements, compared to roughly 30 percent opposed.

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: [Corporations] require IDs to go to their shareholder meetings, they have ID requirements to board a plane. So what’s driving it, in a cynical sense, is they feel that the 30% of what they consider woke America -- the very prominent people in academia, social media, corporate boardroom professionals -- they have more clout or they have more to fear from them than they do the 70% who support voter ID law. Because they feel they won’t boycott, they won’t protest, they’re just silent.

The other thing that I think is really important is they don’t realize that their traditional bastions of support were conservative or traditional America.

They’re eroding that day by day. So, you’re starting to see conservatives that say, let’s take a look at CEO compensation...

It’s kind of strange to have the CEO of Delta, who gets $17 million a year in compensation—works out to over $60,000 a day, for every working day of the year, and he’s lecturing America on their illiberality. I don’t think that’s a sustainable proposition.

