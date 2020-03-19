Coronavirus: These politicians, public officials have tested positive

As the coronavirus continues spreading around the world, claiming more lives and slowing down the global economy, politicians and government officials have been among those who have tested positive.

According to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University, the virus has infected more than 240,000 people worldwide, showing no discrimination among race or class.

Here are some politicians or public officials who have tested positive from the coronavirus:

Massoumeh Ebtekar, Iran’s Vice President for Women and Family Affairs

Iranian state media reported last week that Masoumeh Ebtekar, the country’s Vice President for Women and Family Affairs, had tested positive for the coronavirus.

On March 11, Ebtekar tweeted that she had recovered from the virus while linking to images of Western officials who have contracted the illness.

“Iran faces sanctions & psycho-terrorism,” she wrote. “They portray Iran as corona epicenter, accuse us of undercounting, count afflicted officials as proof. Reality: Numbers are clear, thank God I’m back in my office.”

Sophie Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Canadian officials announced last week that Sophie Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, had tested positive for the coronavirus and “will remain in isolation for the time being,” along with the rest of the family.

“Although I’m experiencing uncomfortable symptoms of the virus, I will be back on my feet soon,” she said in a statement. “Being in quarantine at home is nothing compared to other Canadian families who might be going through this and for those facing more serious health concerns.”

Francis Xavier Suarez, Miami Mayor

Miami Mayor Francis Xavier Suarez tested positive for the coronavirus last week. The 42-year-old mayor said he would self-quarantine after learning he had been in contact with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s communications secretary, who had also tested positive for the virus.

Mario Diaz-Balart, Republican lawmaker from Florida

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., this week became the first member of Congress to test positive for the coronavirus, announcing this Wednesday that he had been stricken with a fever and headache over the weekend.

Diaz-Balart has since been in quarantine. In a statement posted on Twitter, he said he was “feeling much better” but urged the public to take the outbreak “extremely seriously and follow CDC [the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines in order to avoid getting sick and mitigate the spread of this virus.”

Ben McAdams, Democratic lawmaker from Utah

Not long after Diaz-Balart’s announcement, Rep. Ben McAdams, D-Utah, said he, too, had tested positive after developing “mild cold-like symptoms” Sunday evening.

In an interview with NBC’s “TODAY” show, McAdams likened the feeling of being infected to having “a belt around my chest, and so I couldn’t breathe deeply.”

The vast majority of infected people recover, and most have only mild or moderate symptoms. But some victims, especially older adults or people with other health problems, develop a serious illness.

