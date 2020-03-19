McConnell's coronavirus stimulus plan would provide payments of $1,200 per person, $2,400 for couples

Saying lawmakers won't go "anywhere" until they take action, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday introduced legislation to provide as much as $1,200 per person and $2,400 per couple in the U.S. amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The draft legislation, obtained by Fox News, would provide minimum payments of $600, and aid would be phased down at income thresholds of $75,000 for individuals and $150,000 per couple. Additionally, there would be $500 payments for each child.

The rebate amount is slated to be reduced by $5 for each $100 a taxpayer’s income exceeds the legislation's threshold. The amount is therefore reduced to zero for single taxpayers with incomes exceeding $99,000 and $198,000 for joint filers. The IRS will determine income based on taxpayers' 2018 tax returns.

The legislation additionally contains numerous business-related provisions, including a delay of payment for employer payroll taxes, a delay of estimated tax payments for corporations, and modifications for net operating losses.

McConnell, R-Ky., speaking on the Senate floor, said he wanted key Republicans to meet with Democrats on the relief bill, known as S.3548, Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (Phase III).

"These are urgent discussions and they need to happen at the member level," McConnell said, noting the White House will send key personnel to talk about the bill as they try to forge a compromise.

Fox News is told McConnell did not yet have the votes on his side, and had two Republicans self-quarantined.

Speaking after McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., complained that Republicans had sought "no input" from Democrats, and asserted that no Democrats had even seen the bill.

He added he was told "there is a bailout for industries" in the measure.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday morning told Fox Business Network that the White House was looking at payments of $1,000 to most adult Americans within three weeks.

Mnuchin also said that if the crisis were still ongoing in six weeks, the federal government would deliver another round of checks worth the same amount of money.

Meanwhile, President Trump on Wednesday signed the second coronavirus relief bill into law that provides paid sick leave, unemployment help and free testing to Americans.

The legislation provides 14 days of paid sick days to workers affected by the coronavirus, ensures free testing to everyone, including the uninsured, and expands food aid and boosts unemployment dollars to states.

The House and Senate already passed a bipartisan $8.3 billion package to prop up the health care system to prepare for the influx of sick Americans. The second response bill that was signed into law Wednesday aims to bring relief to workers who lost their jobs and families at home for illnesses, quarantines or caring for kids whose schools have shuttered.

Though unusual, stimulus checks are not unprecedented. Former President George W. Bush's administration twice successfully pushed for economic stimulus checks.

