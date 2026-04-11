Conservative group launches $5M ad blitz pressuring Senate on voter ID as GOP eyes SAVE America Act push

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FIRST ON FOX: A conservative nonprofit is launching a $5M nationwide ad blitz pressuring the Senate to pass voter ID legislation as Republicans move to advance parts of the SAVE America Act through Congress in coming months.

Restoration of America (ROA) told Fox News Digital the campaign begins Monday, and includes a $3.1 million national television buy, with a digital push targeting selected swing states.

The group pointed to polling it says shows 83% of Americans support requiring a photo ID to vote, arguing the issue is "overwhelmingly supported by everyday Americans."

The effort comes as Senate Republicans signal they are prepared to bypass Democrats and move key priorities through reconciliation.

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Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., has said Republicans plan to include elements of the SAVE America Act in a broader legislative package later this year, describing it as a "down payment" on the measure.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso, R-Wyo., has said Republicans are prepared to "go it alone" using reconciliation — a process that allows them to bypass Democrats — as lawmakers work under a tight timeline set by President Donald Trump, who has pushed for legislation to reach his desk by June 1.

The group said its campaign is aimed at forcing the Senate to act on voter ID legislation.

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The centerpiece of the effort is a 30-second ad titled "Save America," which is set to air on national news shows "both conservative and liberal," according to the group.

"As Americans, we’re fair and logical," the ad says. "83% of us favor requiring a photo ID to vote."

The ad goes on to argue that voter ID is standard elsewhere.

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"In fact, most of the civilized world requires it, but not us," the ad says. "We need to be able to trust that only eligible Americans are casting ballots."

The spot also takes aim at both parties in Washington, not just Democrats, for the stall.

"Democrats oppose voter ID for no coherent reason. Republicans favor it, but haven’t acted. What are they waiting for?" the ad says.

It closes with a direct call to action: "Call your United States senators and tell them to pass the Save America Act today."

Restoration of America founder and CEO Doug Truax said the campaign is meant to restore trust in elections.

"There’s nothing more important right now than restoring confidence in our elections," Truax said. "We can’t have a country where people are dubious about the accuracy and fairness of our elections. The Senate needs to do whatever it takes to pass this law."

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Restoration of America described itself as the umbrella for a network of conservative organizations focused on policy and voter-related issues, including the Voter Reference Foundation.

The ads go live Monday, coinciding with a congressional recess that will put senators back in their home states, where the campaign is designed to reach them directly.

Fox News Digital's Alex Miller contributed to this reporting.