Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Voting

Conservative group launches $5M ad blitz pressuring Senate on voter ID as GOP eyes SAVE America Act push

The campaign includes a $3.1M national TV buy and digital ads targeting swing states ahead of reconciliation push

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
close
$5M SAVE America Act ad blitz targets Senate: ‘What are they waiting for?’ Video

$5M SAVE America Act ad blitz targets Senate: ‘What are they waiting for?’

Restoration of America is launching a national ad urging Americans to call their senators, saying 83% support voter ID and slams both parties for inaction. (Restoration of America)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: A conservative nonprofit is launching a $5M nationwide ad blitz pressuring the Senate to pass voter ID legislation as Republicans move to advance parts of the SAVE America Act through Congress in coming months.

Restoration of America (ROA) told Fox News Digital the campaign begins Monday, and includes a $3.1 million national television buy, with a digital push targeting selected swing states.

The group pointed to polling it says shows 83% of Americans support requiring a photo ID to vote, arguing the issue is "overwhelmingly supported by everyday Americans."

The effort comes as Senate Republicans signal they are prepared to bypass Democrats and move key priorities through reconciliation.

OBAMA-APPOINTED JUDGE REVERSES COURSE, RULES VOTER ID LAW ISN'T DISCRIMINATORY IN GOP WIN

Sen. Mike Lee speaking at a rally outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

People attend an "Only Citizens Vote" rally on passing the SAVE America Act in Washington, D.C. (Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., has said Republicans plan to include elements of the SAVE America Act in a broader legislative package later this year, describing it as a "down payment" on the measure.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso, R-Wyo., has said Republicans are prepared to "go it alone" using reconciliation — a process that allows them to bypass Democrats — as lawmakers work under a tight timeline set by President Donald Trump, who has pushed for legislation to reach his desk by June 1.

The group said its campaign is aimed at forcing the Senate to act on voter ID legislation.

TRUMP SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDER OVERHAULING MAIL-IN VOTING IN MAJOR ELECTION INTEGRITY PUSH

Rep. Chip Roy speaking at a rally outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

People rally at the "Only Citizens Vote" event in Washington, D.C. (Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

The centerpiece of the effort is a 30-second ad titled "Save America," which is set to air on national news shows "both conservative and liberal," according to the group.

"As Americans, we’re fair and logical," the ad says. "83% of us favor requiring a photo ID to vote."

The ad goes on to argue that voter ID is standard elsewhere.

TWO DOZEN HOUSE REPUBLICANS GO TO WAR WITH SENATE GOP OVER SAVE AMERICA ACT

Signage about voter identification posted outside a polling location at the old Guilford County Courthouse in Greensboro, North Carolina

The House of Representatives is set to vote on a federal voter ID bill ahead of the 2026 elections. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"In fact, most of the civilized world requires it, but not us," the ad says. "We need to be able to trust that only eligible Americans are casting ballots."

The spot also takes aim at both parties in Washington, not just Democrats, for the stall.

"Democrats oppose voter ID for no coherent reason. Republicans favor it, but haven’t acted. What are they waiting for?" the ad says.

It closes with a direct call to action: "Call your United States senators and tell them to pass the Save America Act today."

Restoration of America founder and CEO Doug Truax said the campaign is meant to restore trust in elections.

A volunteer picking up a Require Voter ID sign at a press conference in Riverside, California

A volunteer holds a "Require Voter ID" sign during a news conference at the Riverside County Registrar of Voters, March 2, in Riverside, Calif. (Anjali Sharif-Paul/MediaNews Group/The Sun)

"There’s nothing more important right now than restoring confidence in our elections," Truax said. "We can’t have a country where people are dubious about the accuracy and fairness of our elections. The Senate needs to do whatever it takes to pass this law."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Restoration of America described itself as the umbrella for a network of conservative organizations focused on policy and voter-related issues, including the Voter Reference Foundation.

The ads go live Monday, coinciding with a congressional recess that will put senators back in their home states, where the campaign is designed to reach them directly.

Fox News Digital's Alex Miller contributed to this reporting.

Jasmine Baehr is a Breaking News Writer for Fox News Digital, where she covers politics, the military, faith and culture.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue