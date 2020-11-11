GOP's McCarthy could form alliance with vulnerable Dems in House: Gingrich

With a "divided" House of Representatives, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., could bring some moderate Democrats into the fold, Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich argued Wednesday.

"Republican Leader McCarthy may actually have an ability to form an alliance with 10 or 12 Democrats, who literally are in districts where they're going to get wiped out in '22 unless they find some way to separate," Gingrich told "America's Newsroom."

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST ELECTION RESULTS FROM FOX NEWS

"If that happens, McCarthy actually will have more maneuvering on the floor than will Speaker Pelosi," he added.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., still maintains power, but it is "declining" as more liberal rising stars like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., take the spotlight, Gingrich argued.

He also said, "As Biden comes out of the basement and we see more and more radical positions, the moderates are going to get very frightened."

The former speaker of the House under President Bill Clinton pointed to when Republicans won control of the house for the first time in 40 years in 1994 and then again had historic gains, picking up 63 seats, after President Barack Obama won in 2008.

GOP CONGRESSWOMAN-ELECT SAYS HER DISTRICT REJECTED PELOSI'S FAR-LEFT AGENDA: HER VALUES 'DON'T MESH'

"So if you're a moderate Democrat or even a fairly liberal Democrat but in a potential swing district, you've got to look at that history, and you've got to ask yourself, 'Are the radical members of the Biden administration, combined with AOC and her allies, are they going to push you off the cliff and guarantee that 2022 becomes a disaster and you end up with a Speaker McCarthy?' which is frankly the most likely outcome," Gingrich said.

As Biden eyes potential administration officials, his coronavirus task force pick of oncologist Dr. Zeke Emanuel, who served as a key architect of the Affordable Care Act under the Obama administration, is raising concerns.

REPUBLICANS FLIP 9TH SEAT AS CALIFORNIA DEMOCRATIC REP. HARLEY ROUDA CONCEDES

Emanuel argued that a COVID-19 vaccine should be distributed globally before it's available to all Americans and doesn't believe many resources should be spent on people over 75. Biden is 77.

"Let's see how many Americans agree," Gingrich said, calling it the "tip of the iceberg" of radicalism that could cost Democrats both Senate seats in Georgia for the January runoff.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Despite Biden's outcome in the presidential election, the down-ballot races show the country is not aligned with Ocasio-Cortez, Gingrich said.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., vowed that she will not be silenced, but Gingrich said she may do well in her Michigan district but will be "poison in most of the country."