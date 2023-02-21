Comer targets former Serbian politician's link to CCP, Hunter Biden as probe into Biden fam business continues

FIRST ON FOX: House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer sent a letter to a former Serbian politician and United Nations General Assembly president investigating his link between Hunter Biden, the Chinese Communist Party and more as the probe into the Biden family’s foreign business dealings marches on.

Comer, R-Ky., sent a letter to former U.N. General Assembly President Vuk Jeremic Tuesday regarding his connection to the Biden family’s business dealings involving Patrick Ho, a Chinese Communist Party (CCP)-linked individual who was convicted on international bribery charges by the Department of Justice during the Trump administration.

"Vuk Jeremic is a key witness in our investigation of Joe Biden’s involvement in his family’s international and domestic business schemes," Comer told Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

HUNTER BIDEN, AN OBAMA AMBASSADOR AND CHINESE BUSINESSMAN: A ‘VERY GOOD RELATIONSHIP’

"Mr. Jeremic’s previous testimony regarding business relationships with officials who participated in international bribery schemes raises red flags that there may be evidence showing the Biden family and associates peddled influence and attempted to sell access, including to individuals connected to the Chinese Communist Party," Comer continued.

"If President Biden is compromised by deals with foreign adversaries, this is a clear threat to national security," the House Oversight Committee chairman continued. "The Oversight Committee is committed to bringing transparency and accountability to the waste, fraud and abuse that has taken place at the highest levels of government."

Comer added, "Mr. Jeremic’s documents are crucial to this investigation."

In the letter obtained by Fox News Digital, Comer writes his committee’s "review of testimony in a federal criminal prosecution – United States v. Patrick Ho – and other documents show" that Jeremic has "records and information related to the Biden family’s foreign business dealings."

Comer also noted that the "defendant in that prosecution," Ho, was "convicted of international bribery and money laundering in 2018 and was the former head of China Energy’s (CEFC) U.S.-based operation."

"CEFC – now state-owned by the Chinese Communist Party – approached the Biden family to expand its energy portfolio in the United States," Comer wrote. "The Committee requests you schedule a transcribed interview with Committee staff and produce certain documents related to CEFC, Robert Hunter Biden, James Biden, and their business associates."

"In 2018, the Department of Justice (DOJ) convicted Patrick Ho for Foreign Corrupt Practices Act violations, money laundering, and conspiracy offenses. A district court sentenced Mr. Ho to three years in prison for his role in the international bribery scheme. During the trial, you testified regarding your business relationships with certain CEFC officials, including Chairman Ye Jianming (Chairman Ye) and Patrick Ho, both of whom had connections to the Chinese Communist Party. After Patrick Ho was arrested, reports indicate that the Chinese government also detained Chairman Ye for violating Chinese bribery laws."

"The Committee is investigating whether President Biden knew of or was involved in certain foreign business ventures that included the same CEFC officials who participated in the schemes described in United States v. Patrick Ho. Evidence shows that you developed a business relationship with Hunter Biden and his associates and communicated with them about Chairman Ye and CEFC."

Comer wrote that during Ho’s trial, Jeremic "testified that CEFC paid you hundreds of thousands of dollars annually to act as a ‘consultant,’ and in turn, you would ‘open doors’ by introducing CEFC employees to business and political leaders in various countries."

"Indeed, in December 2015, you attempted to introduce Chairman Ye and CEFC to Hunter Biden and his associates," Comer wrote. "Although it does not appear the meeting took place on that date, Hunter Biden would later develop a lucrative business relationship with Chairman Ye and CEFC."

"By 2017, Hunter Biden forged a partnership with Chairman Ye and planned to share office space with him and then former-Vice President Biden at the House of Sweden in Washington, D.C.," Comer continued.

The House Oversight Committee chairman wrote that based upon Jeremic’s "trial testimony, the Committee believes that you possess communications with CEFC employees regarding Hunter Biden," citing an email between Jeremic and Ho where the former U.N. official was "organizing a dinner between Chairman Ye and another person in Washington, D.C., on December 6, 2015."

Comer said that outside "the presence of the jury, the DOJ prosecutor request the court redact the name of the individual" that Jeremic was "‘willing to bring to a dinner with the [C]hairman Ye’ because it ‘could introduce a political dimension to this case that we [DOJ] don’t think is worth dealing with.’"

The Kentucky Republican noted that the DOJ’s redaction request was granted by the court and included part of Jeremic’s jury testimony to the DOJ. Comer also said the committee requests a cited email from the former U.N. official and "whether the person’s name DOJ redacted from Exhibit 2739R was Hunter Biden."

"The Committee has obtained evidence corroborating your testimony that on December 1, 2015 – one day after your email above with Patrick Ho – you emailed Eric Schwerin requesting Hunter Biden attend a dinner in Washington, D.C., on December 6, 2015, with Chairman Ye," Comer wrote.

"Based upon the trial transcripts and the Committee’s evidence, it appears that: (1) you possess communications with CEFC officials, including Patrick Ho and Chairman Ye, discussing the Biden family; (2) you possess communications with Hunter Biden, James Biden, and Eric Schwerin discussing CEFC; (3) DOJ may have redacted Hunter Biden’s name from the Patrick Ho trial in Exhibit 2739R; and (4) DOJ likely possess additional evidence related to CEFC and Hunter Biden given the seizure of Patrick Ho’s iPad and email account(s) in November 2017."

Comer then demanded that Jeremic turn over all "documents and communications, between 2014 and the present, with Robert Hunter Biden, James Biden, Eric Schwerin, Devon Archer, and James Gilliar," as well as Ho, Ye, and "any associate of CEFC."

Jeremic did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier this month, Comer sent requests to President Biden's brother, James Biden, and Hunter's business partner, Eric Schwerin, for records as Republicans probe whether members of the Biden family leveraged Joe Biden's position as vice president to "sell access around the world."

Hunter Biden and the others were given a Feb. 22 deadline to respond before Republicans will consider issuing a subpoena.